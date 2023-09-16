Boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester named as Nathaniel Shani as family pays tribute to 'most loving' teenager

16 September 2023, 15:17 | Updated: 16 September 2023, 16:47

14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday
14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday. Picture: LBC / GMP

By Danielle De Wolfe

A 14 year-old-boy who was stabbed to death in north Manchester has been named as Nathaniel Shani.

He was taken to hospital with knife injuries after being stabbed in c late on Friday.

Two boys aged 13 and 14 have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

At around 6.05pm on the 15th September, officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, according to Greater Manchester police.

His family said: "Nathaniel was a best friend to many, he never failed to make people laugh. Nathaniel was very kind, caring and always thinking of others.

"He was polite and the most loving person. He would always put other people first without a thought. He was an amazing brother and son to his parents and siblings.

14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday
14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday. Picture: GMP

"Our hearts are left broken. Rest in paradise to the most kindest soul."

A GoFundMe set up for his family said: "He was a young bright kind and caring boy who was camera shy... This has left so many people heart broken and I'm just trying to help his family at this hard time. Please help where you can."

Greater Manchester Police have imposed a Section 60 authority to grant them additional powers to stop and search people in the area.

Detective Superintendent Phil Key said: "Our Family Liaison Officers are currently working with them and we will continue to support the family throughout this extremely troubling period.

"A Section 60 authority has been put in place which will run for 24 hours and finish at 8.26pm this evening, we have taken this course of action to keep the public who live and work within the vicinity of the incident safe.

"We understand the use of a Section 60 can cause concern to local residents; however, we use these powers only when proportionate and necessary.

14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday at Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, Manchester.
14-year-old Nathaniel was stabbed to death on Friday at Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, Manchester. Picture: LBC / Google

"By enforcing the Section 60 in the area, we will work to minimise any violent behaviour and prevent any further serious incidents going forward as our main priority is to keep the public safe."

Anyone who has dash cam / CCTV or doorbell footage from this area should contact on 0161 856 3015 quoting incident number 2843 of 15/09/23.

Greater Manchester Police can be contacted via gmp.police.uk or 101.

Information about crime can also be shared anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.





