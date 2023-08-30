Breaking News

Man, 29, pleads guilty to attempted murder after stabbing woman at leisure centre because he believed she was GCHQ spy

Bowles has admitted attempted murder after he stabbed a woman he believed was at GCHQ. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A 29-year-old man has pleaded guilty to attempted murder after stabbing a woman in Cheltenham because he believed she was a spy.

Joshua Bowles believed the victim worked for signals intelligence agency GCHQ.

She is a US government employee who was stationed at GCHQ at the time of the attack.

He punched and stabbed her outside a leisure centre about three miles away from the service's base on March 9.

Bowles, of Cheltenham, attacked the woman because he thought she represented the state and was part of the spy agency.

The victim, who was only referred to as the code number 99230 in the charges against Bowles, was leaving the centre in Tommy Taylors Lane at about 9.15pm when she was attacked.

Bowles has admitted attempted murder. Picture: Alamy

GCHQ is based in Cheltenham. Picture: Alamy

He was armed with two knives and she was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds.

Bowles also punched a man, Alex Fuentes, who confronted him in the centre's car park.

Nick Price, the head of the Crown Prosecution Service's Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: "This extremely violent attack against two innocent people was completely unprovoked.

"It is right that those who commit violent crimes like this should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law to protect the public, and our thoughts continue to be with the victims and their families."

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb, hoped Bowles will be sentenced by the end of October.