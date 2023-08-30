Girl, 2, dies after being hit by vehicle at Cambridgeshire holiday park as woman, 42, arrested

By Kieran Kelly

A two-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle at a popular holiday park in Cambridgeshire.

Isabella Tucker, originally from London, was rushed to hospital shortly before 7pm on Friday, August 25, after the incident at Horsley Hale Farm in Littleport.

She died of her injuries in hospital.

Isabella's mum, Vaida Sprainyte, has paid tribute to her "beautiful" daughter.

"A beautiful daughter and little sister," she said.

"It’s so easy to love you. Loved you from first sight and will love you forever”.

A 42-year-old woman from the Leeds area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She has been bailed to return to Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough on 24 November.

Anyone who was at the holiday park and may have witnessed the collision, is urged to visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 35/NT/16816/23.