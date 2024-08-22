Hangover star arrested for 'punching boyfriend square in the face'

Nathalie Fay has been arrested. Picture: Miami-Dade Police Department/Alamy

By Kit Heren

An actress who appeared in the Hangover has been arrested on suspicion of punching her boyfriend in the face.

Nathalie Fay, 36, is accused of attacking her on-off partner Brady when he tried to pick her up in his car.

They were planning to attend an NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Washington Commanders at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Saturday.

She began arguing with him about where he had been beforehand, according to US outlet TMZ, before punching him in the face.

Fay, whose real name is Nathalie Tordion, was arrested for domestic battery and taken into custody by South Miami police, the news site reported.

Nathalie Fay was arrested on Saturday. Picture: Miami-Dade Police Department

Brady took himself to hospital.

Tordion is best known for her roles in US comedies from the 2000s, including playing a Las Vegas hotel concierge in the Hangover.

Her character answers questions posed by Zach Galifianakis, who plays Alan Garner, one of the leads.

Nathalie Fay appeared in small parts in a string of Hollywood films. Picture: Getty

She also appeared in Old School, a 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell, Vince Vaughn and Luke Wilson.

Her last acting credit was in 2014, and now works as an estate agent in Miami, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fay declined to comment on the story.