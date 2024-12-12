'We are not ready for what's to come': NATO chief calls for shift to ‘wartime mindset’ over Russia threats

12 December 2024, 15:27 | Updated: 12 December 2024, 17:13

NATO has warned 'prepare for war'
NATO has warned 'prepare for war'. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The West is not ready for the threats it will face from Russia and its allies in the coming years, the head of NATO has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Calling on members of the military alliance to shift into a wartime mindset, Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the organisation, said spending must increase far above the current rate of 2% of GDP.

Mr Rutte warned that NATO is “not ready” for what is to come as he said the current security situation was the "worst in my lifetime".

These comments come as Russia continues its brutal invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s wars in the Middle East continue to escalate and China continues to grow as an economic and military power.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Rutte: "Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraine and with us.

Read more: Top Russian missile scientist 'assassinated by Ukraine' after body found in Moscow park

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meet In Brussels
NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meet In Brussels. Picture: Getty

"We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," the NATO secretary general said.

He continued: "It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defence production and defence spending."

He demanded leaders "stop creating barriers between each other and between industries, banks and pension funds".

And to defence companies, he added: "There is money on the table, and it will only increase. So dare to innovate and take risks."

Since Russia launched its invasion in 2022, NATO members agreed that 2% would be the bare minimum spending, but most nations have failed to substantially boost defence investment in the years since.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged Labour will soon “set out a plan” to boost spending to around 2.5%, but some military experts have said even this won’t be enough.

Last month, Sir Keir was warned the British army would only last six months if war broke out with Russia.

Al Carns, the veterans minister, who is also a reservist, issued the warning as he spoke of the importance of rebuilding the UK's reserve forces.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin
Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Mr Carns said: "In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year.”

Fears of a Russian offensive outside of Ukraine come amid concerns incoming US president Donald Trump is not as committed to NATO as his predecessors.

Mr Trump has pledged to pull out of the alliance if other member states fail to pay their fair share.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Baroness Catherine Meyer is facing three week suspension for calling peer 'Lord Poppadom'

Tory peer faces three-week suspension for calling British-Asian colleague 'Lord Poppadom'

The first image of the baby girl attacked by an XL Bully dog in Folkestone has been released.

Pictured: Baby girl attacked by 'XL Bully type' dog in Folkestone after animal 'just snapped'

Father Daniel Doherty, 61, was spotted committing the offence by other passengers travelling on the service to Edinburgh Waverley earlier this year.

'Predatory' priest jailed for sexually assaulting sleeping train passenger claiming he was 'affirming' male victim

Nato secretary seneral Mark Rutte gestures as he speaks

Nato chief says ‘time to shift to wartime mindset’ amid warning over Putin

US citizen found after missing in Syria

US ‘pilgrim’ freed from Syrian prison by hammer-wielding rebels found wandering near Damascus

The Yasharahyalahs have been jailed at Coventry Crown Court.

Cold-hearted parents jailed for 44 years after embalming son and burying him in garden

A body has been found in the search for Tom Voyce

Body found in search for missing England rugby star Tom Voyce

'I know it is not good': Takeaway driver jailed after beating disabled girlfriend to death

'I know it's not good': Moment takeaway driver arrested after 'torturing and beating' disabled girlfriend to death

President-elect Donald Trump after ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (Alex Brandon/AP)

Trump named Time’s Person of the Year and rings NYSE’s opening bell

President-elect Donald Trump (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

Trump invites China’s Xi to inauguration despite threat of tariffs on Beijing

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him

Brit, 18, sentenced to one-year in Dubai jail for ‘holiday romance’ pleads ‘let me go home’

Mikhail Shatsky, a top Russian missile scientists, has reportedly been found dead.

Top Russian missile scientist 'assassinated by Ukraine' after body found in Moscow park

Macbeth Press Night - Curtain Call

Toil and trouble: David Tennant forced off stage during performance of Macbeth due to angry theatregoer

'A Great British institution': Starmer defends the sandwich after Badenoch says lunchbox staple is 'not real food'

'A Great British institution': Starmer defends the sandwich after Badenoch says lunchbox staple is 'not real food'

The alleged attack may have been a hate crime, according to a neighbourhood watch group

Shocking moment Jewish girls have plates thrown at their heads in suspected anti-Semitic attack in London

The European Central Bank building in Frankfurt (Bernd Kammerer/AP)

ECB cuts rates amid concerns of tepid growth and impact of Trump trade policies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Sarah Sharif’s father ‘tried to set her mother on fire’ but won custody - as PM says questions must be answered
Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi, his wife (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistani court indicts imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan and his wife for corruption

Eddie Jordan has revealed he is battling an 'aggressive' form of cancer

F1 legend Eddie Jordan reveals he is battling ‘aggressive’ cancer

Anastasija Grigorjeva had to be resuscitated in the park.

Student nearly died from heart attack after being electrocuted in London park

Pope Francis (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Pope seeks debt reduction for poorer countries to mark Vatican’s jubilee year

Here are all the opening times for all the major supermarkets.

Supermarket opening times Christmas and New Year 2024: Lidl, Aldi, M&S and more

The Pentagon In Arlington, Virginia.

Iran ‘mothership’ not behind mystery drone sightings in the US, Pentagon says

Levi Fishlock joined a mob of far-right rioters attempting to burn down an asylum hotel.

Rioter handed joint-longest sentence after trying to burn down asylum hotel during summer chaos
BRITAIN-ECONOMY-RETAIL-FOOD

Food prices tipped to soar nearly 5% in 2025

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean president defends martial law move and vows to ‘fight to the end’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News