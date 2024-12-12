'We are not ready for what's to come': NATO chief calls for shift to ‘wartime mindset’ over Russia threats

NATO has warned 'prepare for war'. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

The West is not ready for the threats it will face from Russia and its allies in the coming years, the head of NATO has warned.

Calling on members of the military alliance to shift into a wartime mindset, Mark Rutte, the secretary general of the organisation, said spending must increase far above the current rate of 2% of GDP.

Mr Rutte warned that NATO is “not ready” for what is to come as he said the current security situation was the "worst in my lifetime".

These comments come as Russia continues its brutal invasion of Ukraine, Israel’s wars in the Middle East continue to escalate and China continues to grow as an economic and military power.

Speaking in Brussels, Mr Rutte: "Russia is preparing for long-term confrontation, with Ukraine and with us.

NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs Meet In Brussels. Picture: Getty

"We are not ready for what is coming our way in four to five years," the NATO secretary general said.

He continued: "It is time to shift to a wartime mindset, and turbocharge our defence production and defence spending."

He demanded leaders "stop creating barriers between each other and between industries, banks and pension funds".

And to defence companies, he added: "There is money on the table, and it will only increase. So dare to innovate and take risks."

Since Russia launched its invasion in 2022, NATO members agreed that 2% would be the bare minimum spending, but most nations have failed to substantially boost defence investment in the years since.

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged Labour will soon “set out a plan” to boost spending to around 2.5%, but some military experts have said even this won’t be enough.

Last month, Sir Keir was warned the British army would only last six months if war broke out with Russia.

Al Carns, the veterans minister, who is also a reservist, issued the warning as he spoke of the importance of rebuilding the UK's reserve forces.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

During a speech at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London, Mr Carns said: "In a war of scale - not a limited intervention, but one similar to Ukraine - our army for example on the current casualty rates would be expended - as part of a broader multinational coalition - in six months to a year.”

Fears of a Russian offensive outside of Ukraine come amid concerns incoming US president Donald Trump is not as committed to NATO as his predecessors.

Mr Trump has pledged to pull out of the alliance if other member states fail to pay their fair share.