'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video. Picture: The Christians/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A charity single in support of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will feature her husband Richard and seven-year-old daughter Gabriella.

The Christians have recorded Naz Don't Dry - a new version of their song Man Don't Cry - to raise money for Redress, an international human rights organisation who seek justice for victims of torture and secured diplomatic protection in the UK for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The British-Iranian dual national was arrested in Iran in 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken Gabriella - then not even two years old - to see relatives.

The charity worker was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government, but the charges are considered to be part of a political dispute due to the UK owning the country a debt of £400m.

Richard recently spent 21 days on hunger strike to draw attention to his wife's case.

But this Christmas will be her sixth spent away from her family, and there is little progress in diplomatic efforts to secure her release.

Richard and Gabriella provide backing vocals at the end of the track, which was recorded by band members Garry Christian, Joey Ankrah and Neil Griffiths and writer Henry Priestman at Liverpool's Coastal Sound studios.

All parties, including the studio owner, waived the fees involved.

The band had heard of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case from their fans following a gig a few years ago and had been thinking of how they might be able to help.

"We talked about how the words from Man Don't Cry, from our 1991 album Colour, couldn't be more appropriate in describing the Ratcliffes' distressing predicament," said Christian.

"We talked ourselves out of helping as we thought the band's profile wasn't big enough to make a difference and the years rolled on.

"But after seeing Richard Ratcliffe recently on his 21-day hunger strike, we couldn't bear not to do anything and decided to take action and record Naz Don't Cry, with proceeds going to Redress."

He added: "As these lyrics say, 'We only hope she knows that there are people here who care.'

"We want the song to deliver the simple message that we are all still standing shoulder to shoulder with Nazanin, her devoted husband Richard and beautiful daughter Gabriella.

"It's absolutely desperate that after all these years she still hasn't been released back to her family.

"We hope this song helps in some tiny way."

Naz Don't Cry is out now on Island Records and all proceeds will go to the charity.