'Naz Don't Cry': Christmas charity single released to support imprisoned Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

15 December 2021, 10:10

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband and young daughter feature in the music video. Picture: The Christians/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A charity single in support of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will feature her husband Richard and seven-year-old daughter Gabriella.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Christians have recorded Naz Don't Dry - a new version of their song Man Don't Cry - to raise money for Redress, an international human rights organisation who seek justice for victims of torture and secured diplomatic protection in the UK for Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

The British-Iranian dual national was arrested in Iran in 2016 as she prepared to fly back to the UK, having taken Gabriella - then not even two years old - to see relatives.

The charity worker was accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government, but the charges are considered to be part of a political dispute due to the UK owning the country a debt of £400m.

Richard recently spent 21 days on hunger strike to draw attention to his wife's case.

But this Christmas will be her sixth spent away from her family, and there is little progress in diplomatic efforts to secure her release.

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

Read more: PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Richard and Gabriella provide backing vocals at the end of the track, which was recorded by band members Garry Christian, Joey Ankrah and Neil Griffiths and writer Henry Priestman at Liverpool's Coastal Sound studios.

All parties, including the studio owner, waived the fees involved.

The band had heard of Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case from their fans following a gig a few years ago and had been thinking of how they might be able to help.

"We talked about how the words from Man Don't Cry, from our 1991 album Colour, couldn't be more appropriate in describing the Ratcliffes' distressing predicament," said Christian.

"We talked ourselves out of helping as we thought the band's profile wasn't big enough to make a difference and the years rolled on.

"But after seeing Richard Ratcliffe recently on his 21-day hunger strike, we couldn't bear not to do anything and decided to take action and record Naz Don't Cry, with proceeds going to Redress."

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal

Read more: Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ends hunger strike after 21 days

He added: "As these lyrics say, 'We only hope she knows that there are people here who care.'

"We want the song to deliver the simple message that we are all still standing shoulder to shoulder with Nazanin, her devoted husband Richard and beautiful daughter Gabriella.

"It's absolutely desperate that after all these years she still hasn't been released back to her family.

"We hope this song helps in some tiny way."

Naz Don't Cry is out now on Island Records and all proceeds will go to the charity.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Jenny Harries has warned of the threat Omicron may pose to the UK

Omicron 'most significant threat since start of pandemic,' warns Dr Jenny Harries

Comedian Jethro has died after contracting Covid-19

Comedian Jethro dies aged 73 after contracting Covid-19

A fire broke out on Grovelands Road in Reading

Reading fire: Man arrested on suspicion of murder and arson

Inflation has hit 5.1 per cent

Cost of goods ‘at highest rate for 12 years’ as inflation hits 5.1%

Savannah Brockhill (bottom right) will be sentenced for murder and Frankie Smith (top right) will be sentenced for causing or allowing the death of a child

Mother and partner to be sentenced for 'cruel' death of one-year-old Star Hobson

Covid passes have come into force in England in large venues and nightclubs.

Vaccine passports for nightclubs and large venues come into force in England

Men who pose the highest risk of violence to women and girls are to be actively targeted by police

Police to 'actively target high risk men' and rebuild public trust by challenging misogyny

All adults in England can now book a Covid-19 booster

Over 18s can now book Covid booster jab appointments online

Conservative mayoral hopeful Shaun Bailey quit as chairman of the London Assembly's Police and Crime Committee

Shaun Bailey quits police role after pic shows him grinning at Tory HQ Xmas bash

Nicola Sturgeon has asked the Scottish public to cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Christmas

Analysis: Groundhog Day for Scots as Omicron triggers household mixing advice

Cyber Crime team make arrests in connection with suspected fake COVID-19 vaccination records

Met Police investigating fake Covid vaccine records arrest three people

Boris Johnson appears to have suffered a sizeable Tory rebellion against Covid pass plans

MPs approve mandatory Covid passes despite huge Tory rebellion of nearly 100

Brits have queued for hours for their booster vaccine dose

Half a million booster jabs given out in one day as UK battles Omicron

Star was killed by her mother's partner despite numerous people raising concerns with social services

Star Hobson: The five warning signs social services had to protect tragic one-year-old

The red list has been cleared of countries

All countries removed from red list as measures 'less effective' at stopping Omicron

Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement ahead of the festive period.

Sturgeon: Cut socialising and limit gatherings to just three households before Xmas

Latest News

See more Latest News

La Palma volcano

Volcanic eruption that has rocked La Palma ‘probably over’ after three months
USS Portland

US Navy uses laser weapon to destroy floating target in Gulf of Aden
A firefighter brings two people down to safety from the skyscraper (AP Photo)

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze
Funeral of Zelimkhan Khangoshvili

Russian convicted of killing in Berlin which sparked diplomatic row
France EU

Von der Leyen: Omicron will be dominant Covid variant in EU by mid-January
Virus Outbreak Germany Raids

German police probe ‘plot by anti-vaxxers to murder governor’
Capitol Breach Meadows

Trump’s son pleaded for Capitol violence to end, texts reveal
Suhad Santana receives her booster of Covid-19 vaccine

US passes 800,000 Covid-19 deaths despite availability of vaccines
School Shooting Michigan

Judge delays case against Michigan school suspect’s parents

Drug raids

Malta legalises adult-use cannabis possession and cultivation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps

'You are engendering fear, aren't you?': Nick Ferrari grills Grant Shapps
Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM

Tory councillor: Backbench rebellion 'beginning of the end' for PM
Call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling

The call on Nazi comparisons to Covid measures that left James O'Brien reeling
Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police