PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

17 November 2021, 18:56

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016
Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

Boris Johnson has said he "can’t promise" that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe will be home by Christmas.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

During questioning from a Commons committee of senior MPs, the Prime Minister said he was "horrified" and "heartbroken" over Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe's detention but shared doubts about her release before the new year.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016, after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government.

However, the charges are considered to instead be part of a political dispute, due to the UK owing a £400 million debt to Iran over a failing to deliver tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran before he was overthrown in 1979.

Speaking today, Mr Johnson said: "I am horrified by the ordeal she's been through - I have nothing but admiration for the way she has dealt with it.

"It's been unbearable to witness and I know how much she wants to come home and to see her family.

"If I could tell her now I'd have her home for Christmas I would and it breaks my heart that I can't make that promise."

It comes after Richard Ratcliffe, Nazanin’s husband, took part in a 21 day hunger strike protest outside of the Foreign Office in Whitehall.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe went to Iran with the couple's daughter to see family but was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail.

She spent four years in Evin prison and one under house arrest.

The UK has reportedly told Iran it cannot pay the debt because of restrictions brought about by sanctions.

Mr Ratcliffe previously camped outside the Foreign Office for 15 days two years ago, which he believes got his daughter home.

Writing on a petition on Change.prg before the strike, Mr Ratcliffe said: "Two years ago I went on hunger strike in front of the Iranian Embassy, on the eve of Boris Johnson taking over as Prime Minister.

"Two years ago we were allowed to camp in front of Iranian Embassy for 15 days, much to their considerable anger.

"But it got Gabriella home. We are now giving the UK Government the same treatment.

"In truth, I never expected to have to do a hunger strike twice. It is not a normal act.

"It seems extraordinary the need to adopt the same tactics to persuade Government here, to cut through the accountability gap.

"Of course Iran still remains the primary abuser in Nazanin's case. But our family is caught in a dispute between two states.

"The UK is also letting us down. It is increasingly clear that Nazanin's case could have been solved many months ago, but for other diplomatic agendas.

"The PM needs to take responsibility for that.

"Who does the Government answer to for the choices it makes? Who takes responsibility?"

The Prime Minister said there are other UK dual nationals also stuck in Iran.

