Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe husband criticises 'pretty dark' Govt as hunger strike continues

8 November 2021, 15:15

By Emma Soteriou

Richard Ratcliffe - the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe - has told LBC that the Government's lack of action over her being held hostage was a "pretty dark" place to be morally.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Mr Ratcliffe entered day 16 of his hunger strike outside the Foreign Office in London, in an ongoing effort to get his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, home from Iran.

She has been held in custody in the country since 2016, after being accused of plotting to overthrow the Iranian Government.

However, the charges are considered to instead be part of a political dispute, due to the UK owing a £400 million debt to Iran over a failing to deliver tanks ordered by the Shah of Iran before he was overthrown in 1979.

Speaking to LBC's James O'Brien, Mr Ratcliffe said: "I came out of the meeting with Liz Truss without much confidence that things were going to move.

"We'll see if this does make any difference – I think there's a lot of MPs making noise on social media, recognising the situation, that actually allowing your citizens to be held hostage over your unpaid debt is a pretty dark moral place to be."

Read more: Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe goes on second hunger strike

Read more: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe could be sent back to prison 'at any time' after losing appeal

It is the second time Nazanin's husband has gone on hunger strike since 2018, as he continues to fight for his wife's return.

He said the weekend was a turning point for his condition.

"It's important to listen to your body at this point," Mr Ratcliffe explained. "It felt like over the weekend it turned slightly and got a bit harder."

However, his sister and her husband - who are both doctors - have been regularly checking on him in recent days, he said.

"The bit I notice most is the cold," he said. "My feet and my hands get very cold and probably also the tiredness.

"If I'm mingling around I have to keep sitting down and not doing very much. Hunger is not really a problem – I get a bit thirsty.

"Mentally, I find I'm getting slightly more rambling as the days go on."

With the Iranian Vice President currently in the UK for COP26, Mr Ratcliffe said he hoped "something can happen in the margins there".

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's epic monologue on why the Owen Paterson scandal has hit so hard

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

James O'Brien's provocative theory on climate deniers

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'They've changed my life': Truck driver stopped by Insulate Britain has climate revelation

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter

'People like you are still talking twaddle': James O'Brien's furious clash with Brexit-voter
James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

James O'Brien's powerful assessment of Insulate Britain coverage

'If not cancel culture, what're you going to call it?': James O'Brien points out 'problem' with Online Harms Bill

James O'Brien points out the 'problem' with the Online Harms Bill

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

'2000 children waiting longer' for adoption due to pandemic, says charity boss

Caller explains powerful escape from far-right because of James O'Brien's show

James O'Brien caller's powerful escape from Covid conspiracy rabbit hole

James O'Brien callers heap praise MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien callers heap praise on MPs for service to communities

James O'Brien's provocative reaction to Eton Covid clampdown

James O'Brien's powerful reaction to Eton's Covid lockdown

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

James O'Brien: 'What on earth is wrong with gender-neutral gear?'

The GP was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Shouting, screaming, spitting!': GP explains shocking daily abuse he faces

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed

The caller was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

Caller explains stark reality he faces due to Universal Credit cut

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

James O'Brien: 'Project Fear is reality - now PM claims it's part of the plan'

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

'Liberty of motion': James O'Brien solves post-Brexit worker shortages

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames industry for driver shortage

James O'Brien reacts as ex-Brexit Secretary blames driver shortage on industry

'What should a woman do?' James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice following Sarah Everard trial

James O'Brien demands 'serious' advice for women following Sarah Everard trial

A female police officer said people should consider calling 999 if approached by a lone person claiming to be an officer

Met Police: Run away and call 999 if you feel in danger when stopped by lone 'officer'

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

James O'Brien wonders why Brits aren't outraged by fuel panic-buyers

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

Polish HGV driver: EU hauliers find UK visa proposal 'pretty amusing'

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

'The market is going back to Europe': Turkey farmer explains crisis to James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts to petrol driver crisis as PM warns against panic buying

James O'Brien reacts to lorry driver shortage as PM warns against panic buying

James pondered the issue on his LBC radio show

James O'Brien's penny drop moment on passion and protest

'This is levelling down': Universal credit caller hits out at benefit cut

'This is levelling down': Universal Credit recipient hits out at benefit cut

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien: 'How are Covid naysayers opposed to both masks and jabs?'

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

James O'Brien caller despairs as conspiracist wife won't let kids have Covid jab

'I'd rather Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets than disrupt commuters': James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien caller would rather 'Insulate Britain shut down supermarkets'

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's mix-up of Black sportsmen

James O'Brien clashes with caller defending Gavin Williamson's Black sportsmen mix-up

James O'Brien reflected on the issue

James O'Brien's warning on ignoring the fine print on Boris Johnson's care deal

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Sadiq Khan hits out at Tory MPs ditching masks, fearing effect on commuters

Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James Full Disclosure With James O'Brien

James O'Brien's Chart-Topping Podcast, Full Disclosure - Download NOW

More James O'Brien

See more More James O'Brien

Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq - Watch Again

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine

James O'Brien's take on what's really happening with the AstraZeneca vaccine
James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys on respecting girls

James O'Brien praises this 'brilliant' teacher for educating boys about respecting girls
'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company

'There's no free lunch': Ex-Uber driver says state has 'propped up' the company
Ash Sarkar opens up to LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case

Ash Sarkar opens up on LBC after Burchill agrees to pay 'substantial damages' in libel case
The caller said the plans would not make her feel safer

Caller says an 'invisible force' of police outside clubs won't make her feel safer

The Best Of James O'Brien

See more The Best Of James O'Brien

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

The Van Driver Being Put Out Of Business By Brexit

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

James O'Brien got angry after hearing from Nick

James O'Brien Rails At "Throbbers" And "Fraudsters" Still Selling Brexit
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch
James O'Brien Amber Rudd

James O'Brien Compares Amber Rudd's Speech To Hitler's Words

Nigel Farage LBC old studio

Nigel Farage v James O'Brien: Watch In Full

If You Like James, You'll Also Like...

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate-call on the private sector

Maajid Nawaz hits back at Prince Charles' climate call on the private sector

8 days ago

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

Post-Brexit New Zealand trade deal 'insignificant', ex-EU representative claims

16 days ago

LBC guest shares story of being catfished – by her cousin

LBC guest shares shocking story of being catfished – by her cousin

5 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Seriel killer Stephen Port

Boyfriend of Stephen Port victim 'treated different by Met Police because he is gay'
Sir Jonathan Michael will chair the inquiry into the David Fuller case

Morgue abuse: Inquiry will be held into David Fuller's 'unspeakably vile' crimes
A steam train travels through Yorkshire Dales National Park

Steam trains' links to colonialism and slavery now come under scrutiny
Boris Johnson will skip an emergency debate on sleaze

Boris Johnson to dodge MPs' scrutiny in sleaze debate as he refuses to say sorry
Louise Akester shared the video after finishing her final shift

Watch: Care worker sacked for refusing vaccine says it's 'so unfair' in teary video
Roberts Buncis was stabbed dozens of times, a court heard

Teenager stabbed and tried to behead 12-year-old friend in ‘brutal and horrific’ murder
Paul Millachip died in a shark attack on Saturday

Tributes to London man killed in Australia shark attack as police find only his goggles
New badges feature staff pronouns

M&S distributing 'pronoun badges' for staff to tell customers their gender identity
Iain Dale Cross Question

Cross Question with Iain Dale 08/11 | Watch Live from 8pm

Four police officers were attacked by a knifeman in Cannes

Knifeman shot after attacking police officers in 'terrorist' incident in French city