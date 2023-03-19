Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

Peter Hardy. Picture: IMDB

By Emma Soteriou

Neighbours actor Peter Hardy has been found dead on a beach in Australia after drowning in Fremantle near Perth, Western Australia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 66-year-old had travelled to Perth from London to visit his mother, it is understood.

Local reports say he was snorkelling at South Beach in Fremantle when he ran into trouble but the exact circumstances of his death remain unknown.

Mr Hardy appeared as Jimmy Drane in three episodes of Neighbours in 1997.

He also starred in McLeod's Daughters and Chopper.

Read more: Dickens TV series from Peaky Blinders creator adds anti-empire message to author's work

Read more: Gary Lineker shares picture from studio as he celebrates 'joys of sticking to football'

Sharing the news on Friday, Mr Hardy's brother, Michael, said: "I'm devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning.

"Rest in Peace my beloved little brother."

Bystanders at the beach in Perth attempted to save Mr Hardy by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Emergency crews were unable to save him and he died at the scene.

Tributes have since poured in for the actor.

His friend, Andy Burns, said: "On the morning of March 16th a dear friend was taken from us... the amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth.

"He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home."

Another friend, Ross Anderson, wrote: "This news is such a heartbreaking shock. He'll be held in the wide arms of the ocean he grow up beside, and in the hearts of all those he welcomed into his vital and witty orbit.

"Sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."