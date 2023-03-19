Neighbours actor Peter Hardy, 66, found dead on Australian beach

19 March 2023, 10:50

Peter Hardy
Peter Hardy. Picture: IMDB

By Emma Soteriou

Neighbours actor Peter Hardy has been found dead on a beach in Australia after drowning in Fremantle near Perth, Western Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The 66-year-old had travelled to Perth from London to visit his mother, it is understood.

Local reports say he was snorkelling at South Beach in Fremantle when he ran into trouble but the exact circumstances of his death remain unknown.

Mr Hardy appeared as Jimmy Drane in three episodes of Neighbours in 1997.

He also starred in McLeod's Daughters and Chopper.

Read more: Dickens TV series from Peaky Blinders creator adds anti-empire message to author's work

Read more: Gary Lineker shares picture from studio as he celebrates 'joys of sticking to football'

Sharing the news on Friday, Mr Hardy's brother, Michael, said: "I'm devastated to say that my brother, Peter Hardy, passed away suddenly this morning.

"Rest in Peace my beloved little brother."

Bystanders at the beach in Perth attempted to save Mr Hardy by performing CPR until paramedics arrived.

Emergency crews were unable to save him and he died at the scene.

Tributes have since poured in for the actor.

His friend, Andy Burns, said: "On the morning of March 16th a dear friend was taken from us... the amazing and beautiful Peter Hardy drowned while snorkelling at South Beach Perth.

"He was 66 years old and looked like a Greek god, so fit and so happy to be back in his native WA visiting from London where he had made his home."

Another friend, Ross Anderson, wrote: "This news is such a heartbreaking shock. He'll be held in the wide arms of the ocean he grow up beside, and in the hearts of all those he welcomed into his vital and witty orbit.

"Sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sheaf Lane, Sheldon

Girl, 15, dies after being hit by bus in Birmingham

Russia Ukraine Putin

Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine

Putin visits Russian-occupied Mariupol in first trip to Ukraine as he praises 'reconstruction work'

Dead dish

Millions of dead fish wash up in Australian river after flooding and heatwave

Mexico City rally

Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Buckingham Palace'

Harry and Meghan 'struck deal with Palace' to pay no more rent for Frogmore Cottage after £2.4m refurb repayment

Earthquake damage

At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

Montenegro Election

Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

North Korea stages further ballistic missile test launch

Ecuador Earthquake

At least 12 killed as strong earthquake shakes coastal Ecuador

Nigeria election

Nigeria elects governors after disputed presidential vote

Boris Johnson will appear in front of the privileges committee this week

Boris Johnson will share WhatsApp messages that 'prove' he did not mislead Parliament ahead of blockbuster inquiry

Vatican Pope

Pope promotes ‘humanitarian corridors’ for migrants

The series debuts on March 26

Dickens TV series from Peaky Blinders creator adds anti-empire message to author's work

Tyre Nichols

Officer on scene of Tyre Nichols’ death retired day before dismissal hearing

Lineker shared the image days after his suspension

Gary Lineker shares picture from studio as he celebrates 'joys of sticking to football'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutor eyes charges

Abortion Wyoming

Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

Crimea Russia Putin Anniversary

Vladimir Putin visits Crimea following war crimes arrest warrant

Obit-Fito-Olivares

Tejano musician Fito Olivares dies aged 75

Braverman appeared with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta

Suella Braverman promises Rwanda deportations 'by summer' as home secretary visits new-build housing for asylum seekers
Russia Ukraine War 5 Things

Russia and Ukraine extend grain deal to aid world’s poor

Nicaragua Religion

Vatican closes embassy in Nicaragua after Ortega’s crackdown

Pakistan Politics

Pakistan police storm home of former prime minister Imran Khan

Rishi Sunak will give Conservative MPs a free vote on Boris Johnson’s future

Rishi Sunak 'to give Tories free vote on Boris Johnson’s future' if he's found to have misled MPs over pandemic parties
Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday

Donald Trump says he will be arrested on Tuesday over alleged $130,000 hush money payment to porn star

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iraqi expert

Iraq expert says Iraq would be better off under Saddam Hussein

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again is near impossible

Sturgeon's iron grasp on the SNP has been released - but pulling the party back together again will be near impossible
Do we value stay-at-home mothers, asks Andrew Castle following Chancellor's childcare reforms

Andrew Castle: 'Women are discriminated against because they have babies - fact'

Student nurses take on 5% pay offer

'The government have played us like a fiddle': a student nurse's take on the five percent pay deal
Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Former police officer tells James O'Brien of 'toxic culture' in the force

Cressida Dick failings ahead of the Casey report

Ex-senior cop says Cressida Dick 'buried her head in the sand' over state of the Met Police
Russian pilot was "stupid" and "inept" says former RAF Officer John Nichols

Russian pilot that hit US drone was 'stupid' and 'inept' says former RAF officer

James O'Brien isn't sure who to trust for truthful Budget analysis

'I can't trust the experts!': James O'Brien struggles to find reliable source following Spring Budget
Sam Freedman reveals government's incentivised plan to recruit childcare providers

Former Education Adviser Sam Freedman reveals one-off payment incentive for childcare providers
Nick Ferrari caller fumes at Plymouth tree felling

Appalled Nick Ferrari caller says 'bunch of little Hitlers' at Plymouth Council led the overnight felling of mature trees

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit