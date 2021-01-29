New Covid cases in UK shrinking by up to 5% daily as R value placed at 0.7-1.1

29 January 2021, 14:01 | Updated: 29 January 2021, 14:48

The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1
The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1 - compared to last week's figure's of 0.8 and 1.0.

The latest figure also shows that the daily number of new Covid-19 cases are shrinking by between 0% and 5% every 24 hours.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, it means the outbreak is growing exponentially but when it falls below 1, it means the outbreak is shrinking.

Read more: Single dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine 66% effective

Read more: Novavax Covid vaccine proves 89% effective in trials - with 60 million doses on order

An R value between 0.7 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and 11 other people.

The UK is currently in the midst of another lockdown, and Wales earlier announced it would be extending the restrictions for a further three weeks.

But it also comes as Novabax announced its jab has 89.3% efficiacy, including protection against the more transmissible "Kent" strain of the virus and the South African variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will now assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality before it can be approved for use later this year.

Janssen also announce their single-jab vaccine has 66% efficiency

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

A member of staff holding a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

EU regulator authorises AstraZeneca vaccine for all adults

Protesters broke onto the runway at Stansted Airport and locked themselves to a deportation plane

'Stansted 15' who stopped deportation flight have convictions overturned
Coronavirus vaccine

J&J one-shot vaccine ‘66% effective against moderate to severe Covid-19’
The AstraZeneca vaccine has been given approval in the European Union

Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine approved across EU for all adults
Coventry is to host the world's first Air-One site for eVTOL vehicles

World's first 'air hub' for flying cars and delivery drones to launch in Coventry this year
Members of the World Health Organisation team of researchers prepare to leave on a field trip in Wuhan

WHO team visits Wuhan hospital that had early Covid-19 patients

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?
Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web

How a takeaway delivery order can lead to your personal data being sold on the dark web
Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths

Doctor says Covid deniers and lockdown sceptics have indirectly caused deaths
London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock

London MPs calling for 'fair share' of Covid vaccine in letter to Hancock
James O'Brien's bemused reaction to binman being sacked over kicking snowman

James O'Brien's bemused reaction to binman being sacked over kicking snowman
The Prisons Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister: Publishing details of Covid vaccine contract is 'national security risk'
Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London