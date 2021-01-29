New Covid cases in UK shrinking by up to 5% daily as R value placed at 0.7-1.1

The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The UK's coronavirus R value has been place at between 0.7 and 1.1 - compared to last week's figure's of 0.8 and 1.0.

The latest figure also shows that the daily number of new Covid-19 cases are shrinking by between 0% and 5% every 24 hours.

R represents the average number of people each Covid-positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, it means the outbreak is growing exponentially but when it falls below 1, it means the outbreak is shrinking.

Read more: Single dose Janssen Covid-19 vaccine 66% effective

Read more: Novavax Covid vaccine proves 89% effective in trials - with 60 million doses on order

An R value between 0.7 and 1.1 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between seven and 11 other people.

The UK is currently in the midst of another lockdown, and Wales earlier announced it would be extending the restrictions for a further three weeks.

But it also comes as Novabax announced its jab has 89.3% efficiacy, including protection against the more transmissible "Kent" strain of the virus and the South African variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will now assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality before it can be approved for use later this year.

Janssen also announce their single-jab vaccine has 66% efficiency

More to follow...