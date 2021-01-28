Breaking News

Novavax Covid vaccine proves 89% effective in trials - with 60 million doses on order

28 January 2021, 21:24 | Updated: 28 January 2021, 22:25

The Novavax vaccine was shown to be 89.3% effective in preventing coronavirus in participants
The Novavax vaccine was shown to be 89.3% effective in preventing coronavirus in participants. Picture: PA

By Megan White

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection against coronavirus in late-stage trials - and the UK has 60 million doses of the jab on order.

The jab has 89.3 per cent efficiacy, including protection against the more transmissible "Kent" strain of the virus and the South African variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will now assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality before it can be approved for use later this year.

Read more: EU told to consider legal action amid bitter row over AstraZeneca vaccine supply

Last August, Novavax announced plans to manufacture the bulk of the vaccine using FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’s facilities in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees.

Following the news, Boris Johnson tweeted: "Good news that the Novavax vaccine has proved effective in UK trials. Thank you to all the volunteers who made these results possible.

"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m doses on order."

The data published today comes from more than 15,000 people who were recruited through the National Institute of Health Research vaccine registry, which was launched in July 2020 to support the UK’s efforts to deliver vaccines for Covid-19.

Nearly 4,000 people in the study were over the age of 65.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who took part in the trial, said: “Having taken part in Novavax’s vaccine trial myself, I am particularly thrilled to see such positive results. I want to thank the thousands of trial volunteers, without whom these results would not have been possible.

“It will now be for the regulator to do its crucial work in assessing the efficacy and safety of this vaccine, but if approved it will be a further boost to our vaccination programme.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is positive news and, if approved by the medicines regulator, the Novavax vaccine will be a significant boost to our vaccination programme and another weapon in our arsenal to beat this awful virus.

“I’m proud the UK is at the forefront of another medical breakthrough and I want to thank the brilliant scientists and researchers, as well as the tens of thousands of selfless volunteers who took park in clinical trials.

“The NHS stands ready to roll this vaccine out as quickly as possible to those most at risk if it is authorised.”

Novavax president and chief executive Stanley Erck said: "NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against Covid-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants."

The trial was carried out in conjunction with the UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce, with its chairman Clive Dix saying in a statement: "These are spectacular results, and we are very pleased to have helped Novavax with the development of this vaccine.

"The efficacy shown against the emerging variants is also extremely encouraging. This is an incredible achievement that will ensure we can protect individuals in the UK and the rest of the world from this virus."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The results from the UK trial of Novavax’s vaccine look extremely promising, and I welcome the news that the company is planning to submit its data to the regulators.

“The UK moved quickly to procure 60 million doses from Novavax and I’m pleased to confirm the bulk of the vaccine will be manufactured on Teesside and delivered during this year, if approved for use.

“From the scientists and researchers to the thousands of UK trial volunteers, I am enormously grateful to everyone who is playing their part in this truly national effort to defeat this virus once and for all.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sandro Botticelli’s painting called Young Man Holding A Roundel is displayed at Sotheby’s in New York

Botticelli painting sells for £67m at auction

Chadwick Boseman, from left, Colman Domingo, Viola Davis, Michael Potts and Glynn Turman in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Netflix leads GLAAD Media Awards nominations for LGBTQ representation
Dutch Professor Paul J Crutzen, left, receiving the Nobel Prize for chemistry from Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf at the Concert Hall in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1995

Paul Crutzen, who shared Nobel for ozone work, dies aged 87

The AstraZeneca office building in Brussels

EU explores legal avenues amid AstraZeneca vaccine dispute

Priti Patel has defended her trip outside of London to Bishop's Stortford

'I'm obviously out here working': Priti Patel defends out-of-town visit
A member of staff prepares a dose of the Oxford/Astrazeneca coronavirus vaccine

German draft recommendation adds to spotlight on AstraZeneca vaccine in EU

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Passengers walk in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport

Quarantine hotel countries full list - and how the plan will work
Dean Dunham's advice: UK unemployment rises - what help and support is available?

Dean Dunham: What help and support is available as UK unemployment rises?
Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Quarantine hotels: What measures could UK travellers face?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of losing her job due to unsellable home

Cladding crisis: Cancer research scientist at risk of job loss due to unsellable home
'Terrible mistake': Top virologist reacts to German regulators advising against AstraZeneca

Top virologist questions 'strange' German regulators advising against AstraZeneca
'The vaccine dispute between the EU and AstraZeneca has become extremely bitter'

'The EU-AstraZeneca vaccine dispute has become extremely bitter'
Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC

Cladding Crisis: Government should take risk off leaseholders, Labour MP tells LBC
The NHS doctor joined James for this week's podcast

Full Disclosure with James O'Brien - and Doctor Rachel Clarke
The LBC presenter dismissed the comments as unhelpful

Desmond Swayne's comments are 'pant wettingly ludicrous and dangerous'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London