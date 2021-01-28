Breaking News

Novavax Covid vaccine proves 89% effective in trials - with 60 million doses on order

The Novavax vaccine was shown to be 89.3% effective in preventing coronavirus in participants. Picture: PA

By Megan White

An experimental Covid-19 vaccine from Novavax appears to offer strong protection against coronavirus in late-stage trials - and the UK has 60 million doses of the jab on order.

The jab has 89.3 per cent efficiacy, including protection against the more transmissible "Kent" strain of the virus and the South African variant.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency will now assess whether the vaccine meets robust standards of safety, effectiveness and quality before it can be approved for use later this year.

Last August, Novavax announced plans to manufacture the bulk of the vaccine using FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’s facilities in Billingham, Stockton-on-Tees.

Following the news, Boris Johnson tweeted: "Good news that the Novavax vaccine has proved effective in UK trials. Thank you to all the volunteers who made these results possible.

"Our medicines regulator will now assess the vaccine, which will be made in Teesside. If approved, we have 60m doses on order."

The data published today comes from more than 15,000 people who were recruited through the National Institute of Health Research vaccine registry, which was launched in July 2020 to support the UK’s efforts to deliver vaccines for Covid-19.

Nearly 4,000 people in the study were over the age of 65.

Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who took part in the trial, said: “Having taken part in Novavax’s vaccine trial myself, I am particularly thrilled to see such positive results. I want to thank the thousands of trial volunteers, without whom these results would not have been possible.

“It will now be for the regulator to do its crucial work in assessing the efficacy and safety of this vaccine, but if approved it will be a further boost to our vaccination programme.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “This is positive news and, if approved by the medicines regulator, the Novavax vaccine will be a significant boost to our vaccination programme and another weapon in our arsenal to beat this awful virus.

“I’m proud the UK is at the forefront of another medical breakthrough and I want to thank the brilliant scientists and researchers, as well as the tens of thousands of selfless volunteers who took park in clinical trials.

“The NHS stands ready to roll this vaccine out as quickly as possible to those most at risk if it is authorised.”

Novavax president and chief executive Stanley Erck said: "NVX-CoV2373 is the first vaccine to demonstrate not only high clinical efficacy against Covid-19 but also significant clinical efficacy against both the rapidly emerging UK and South Africa variants."

The trial was carried out in conjunction with the UK Government's Vaccine Taskforce, with its chairman Clive Dix saying in a statement: "These are spectacular results, and we are very pleased to have helped Novavax with the development of this vaccine.

"The efficacy shown against the emerging variants is also extremely encouraging. This is an incredible achievement that will ensure we can protect individuals in the UK and the rest of the world from this virus."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said: “The results from the UK trial of Novavax’s vaccine look extremely promising, and I welcome the news that the company is planning to submit its data to the regulators.

“The UK moved quickly to procure 60 million doses from Novavax and I’m pleased to confirm the bulk of the vaccine will be manufactured on Teesside and delivered during this year, if approved for use.

“From the scientists and researchers to the thousands of UK trial volunteers, I am enormously grateful to everyone who is playing their part in this truly national effort to defeat this virus once and for all.”