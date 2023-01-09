Plan to fix NHS bed-blocking crisis by shifting 3,000 patients to care homes branded a 'sticking plaster'

9 January 2023, 17:49

Thousands of patients are set to be moved
Thousands of patients are set to be moved. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The government's plan to free up beds in NHS hospitals by moving 3,000 patients to care homes, private hospitals and even hospices has been labelled a "sticking plaster" by Labour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ministers unveiled the move in a bid to ease the strain on the creaking health service struggling amid a surge in flu patients and staff shortages.

Health secretary Steve Barclay announced the £200 million plan in parliament on Monday. The money will be used to book places in 'community settings' for patients to be discharged into.

Mr Barclay told MPs: "I and the Government regret the experience for some patients and staff in emergency care has not been acceptable in recent weeks."

He said in an earlier statement that "the NHS is under enormous pressure from COVID and flu, and on top of tackling the backlog caused by the pandemic, Strep A and upcoming strikes, this winter poses an extreme challenge"

Health Secretary Steve Barclay
Health Secretary Steve Barclay. Picture: Getty

The money that will fund the strategy is thought to come from existing health department money. Local councils will be told how many beds in community settings they will need to block-book to find room for the patients being discharged.

Rishi Sunak denied opposition criticism that the government had moved "too little, too late" in the winter, with the NHS already in crisis.

The PM said on a visit to Leeds: "Actually, months ago the Government announced £0.5billion in extra funding to speed up the discharge of people into their communities or back home, where that makes sense.

"Today's announcement is for even more funding to help support those initiatives."

The NHS is in crisis amid a surge in flu cases
The NHS is in crisis amid a surge in flu cases. Picture: Getty

Wes Streeting, shadow health secretary, slammed the government for doing “too little, too late”,adding that the NHS “collapse could be seen coming from a mile away”.

He told MPs: “The NHS is in crisis - the biggest crisis in its history. The only people who can’t see it are the government.”

“What has been announced today is yet another sticking plaster when the NHS needs fundamental reform.”

Further talks with the NHS unions failed after just “45 minutes of lip service”, Mr Streeting said.

Wes Streeting slammed the move
Wes Streeting slammed the move. Picture: Getty

He added: “If patients suffer further strike action, they will know exactly who to blame.

"The PM might not rely on the NHS but millions of ordinary people do. They are sick and tired of waiting.”

Union bosses and trade associations also criticised the government.

Royal College of Nursing England director Patricia Marquis added: “The lack of beds in social care isn't really the problem, it's the lack of staff.

“Without investment in staff, providing more facilities - whether it's more beds in care homes or hospitals - won't make a difference.

“Nursing staff are leaving the profession in their droves and pay is a key factor. To halt the exodus, ministers must pay them fairly."

Care England chief executive Professor Martin Green: "A lot of the challenges we face are because successive governments have failed to find a proper approach to social care.

“What we're seeing now is the fact that people are going into crisis and then going into hospital.

“So what this new money might do is it might alleviate an immediate problem but it will not get to the long-term root cause of the issues."

Downing Street said that, although 3,000 people would be discharged this time, more beds could be freed up later - as some 13,000 people are in hospital who could be in community settings.

The body that represents local authorities also blasted the government in the wake of the announcement.

David Fothergill of the Local Government Association said: “A decade of consistent underfunding of social care and underinvestment in community health services has led us into this crisis.

“It will not be fixed through tacked-on funding that fails to address any of the root causes of this situation.

Read more: Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

“Councils recognise the immediate issue of pressures on hospitals and the desire to expand capacity through use of care home beds.

“It is important that any beds purchased by the NHS must be clearly earmarked as short term recovery beds and have full wrap around support to support people to get home as quickly as possible.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A view of the St Peter’s Basilica at The Vatican and Rome’s skyline

Vatican reopens probe into teenager’s disappearance after Netflix documentary

Andrew Marr has questioned whether the NHS can survive in its current form

Andrew Marr: 'Can the NHS model, the pride of Britain, survive much longer?'

Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner

Vigil planned for teacher ‘shot by six-year-old pupil’ during classroom row

The snowboarder lost his grip going up the slip and slid back down

Watch moment teenage snowboarder wipes out seven skiers, putting four in hospital after losing grip of Austrian tow lift

US military personnel work near F-35 fighter jet of the Vermont Air National Guard, parked in the military base at Skopje Airport, North Macedonia, on June 17 2022

Canada finalises agreement to buy 88 US F-35 fighter jets

Symon Hill

Charges dropped against man who shouted ‘Who elected him?’ at King Charles proclamation - and he says he plans to sue the police
Harry and Meghan at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York in December

Harry and Meghan have made life in the UK 'just that little bit grimmer', writes Andrew Marr

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid

Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Breaking
Two British volunteers have gone missing on the frontline of the Ukraine war while helping evacuate citizens, according to local police.

Urgent hunt for two Brits who disappeared while bringing aid to desperate civilians on frontline in war-torn Ukraine

Riverside car parks and sports pitches flooded in Herefordshire yesterday

More than 100 flood alerts and warnings in place across UK with more heavy rain on the way

Harry claimed his decision to leave was "not a surprise" to the Queen

Prince Harry says the Queen 'wasn't angry' with him for quitting Royal Family as she 'knew what was going on'

A teachers' union chief has said there is ‘no sense of progress’ after talks with the education secretary, ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week.

‘No sense of progress’ after talks says teachers' union chief ahead of crunch strike ballot results this week

Bath and sink filling with sewage

Social tenant's bath and sink filling up with raw sewage for past six months

Harry ruled out moving back to the UK with Meghan - as a poll shows his popularity plummeting

Harry and Meghan ‘will not move back to Britain’ and won’t give up titles as popularity plummets to record low

Taylor Lewis, 29, (right) from reality series Teen Mom 2, has died aged 29

Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis dies aged 29 as police investigate ‘potential homicide’

Brazilian protesters

Brazilian authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters

Latest News

See more Latest News

Wreckage at the school

College dismisses Russian claims hundreds of Ukrainian troops were killed there

Strikes by Ambulance workers in England and Wales will go ahead later this month after talks between union bosses and the health secretary collapsed.

Ambulance strike to go ahead as union boss says talks with government were 'an insult'

The Queen 'would be turning in her grave'

Queen would be 'turning in her grave', says ex-comms secretary to the King, Kristina Kyriacou
Teacher Abby Zwerner shot at Richneck Elementary School

Teacher shot by six-year-old ‘as she tried to confiscate gun,’ parent reveals

Charles and Camilla wished Kate happy birthday today - after the series of explosive interviews by Harry

Charles and Camilla wish Kate happy birthday in show of unity as Harry accused of ‘hanging family out to dry’
Joe Biden

Biden flies in to Lopez Obrador’s new airport for summit

Rishi Sunak told Andrew Marr last year 'of course' he and his family use the NHS

‘Of course we use the NHS,’ Rishi Sunak told LBC - after staying silent over private healthcare
The Pope

Pope denounces Iran death penalty following protests

Young man with face mask relaxing in hot bath with foam

Cost of taking a hot bath to rise by 90% this year

The original Peter Pan novel by JM Barrie has been slapped with a trigger warning

Trigger warning slapped on ‘emotionally challenging’ Peter Pan by university in Scotland

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Prince Harry 'unconscious bias'

Caller hits out at Prince Harry's use of 'unconscious bias' to 'defend racist, ingrained views'
Richard Branson: I hate the world billionaire

Sir Richard Branson tells Tom Swarbrick he hates the word billionaire

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

The People Who Will Change The World: A new series with Tom Swarbrick

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01

Cross Question with Iain Dale 09/01 | Watch live

James O'Brien struggles to suppress laughter at Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on NHS

James O'Brien makes mockery of Rishi Sunak's 'Vicky Pollard yeah but no but' on private healthcare
‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller says racism and unconscious bias are not the same

‘It’s the intent that makes it racist’: James O’Brien caller insists racism and unconscious bias aren't the same
‘We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated’: Caller justifies private healthcare

'We can’t treat everyone exactly how they want to be treated': Caller justifies private healthcare
Generation Vegan offering £1million to Rishi Sunak to go vegan for a month

Why Generation Vegan is offering Rishi Sunak £1m to go vegan for a month

Assistant Headteacher tells Ben Kentish about equality sessions offered in school

Assistant Headteacher tells LBC about equality sessions in school to tackle sexism among young people
'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says racist caller

'Prince Harry should've married an English Rose', says caller accusing Meghan of 'destroying the monarchy'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit