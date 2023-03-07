Bring back the word 'woman' in gender-inclusive pages about ovarian cancer, childbirth and menopause, NHS told

NHS guidance drops the word woman or uses it on top of non-gendered language. Picture: Alamy/NHS

By Will Taylor

The word "woman" must be used on NHS websites for cancer and pregnancy information, more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and health workers have told the service.

At least 19 pages either don't use the word or use it on top of non-gendered language, including those dedicated to childbirth, ovarian and uterus cancer, periods and menopause.

Ovarian cancer guidance said it was one of the most "common types of cancer in women" but that is no longer there – and neither is there a mention of the word woman.

A letter drawn up by the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender, which is made up of NHS staff, said dropping the use of the word was disrespectful.

Among its supporters are Maura Buchanan, a former head of the Royal College of Nursing, four ex-executives of NHS trusts and two peers.

The letter, seen by The Telegraph, said: "Removal of sex-based language is discriminatory and could leave the NHS open to legal challenge... We call for the reinstatement of sex-based, respectful communication that meets the healthcare needs of women.

Some NHS pages have no reference to "women". Picture: Alamy

"Specifically, the NHS must use women's words for women's bodies and women's health problems... NHS.UK healthcare messaging shows a lack of concern for women, is disrespectful and insults women."

Previously, womb cancer advice referred to "the female reproductive system" and said it was more common for women who've gone through menopause, but references to women and females have been removed.

It also now refers only to "most people" when discussing miscarriages being a one-off event, instead of "for most women", though it doe make a single reference to women at the very bottom of the page.

Dr Louise Irvine, a spokesman for the group, said: "These changes have occurred by stealth across the UK, over the past couple of years.

"NHS communications exist to promote and support the health and wellbeing of the UK population, of which over half are women.

"Our guiding principle as clinicians is 'first do no harm' and yet these underhanded, ideologically-driven changes in the NHS, which trump evidence-based healthcare, carry real risks and impact real lives."

An NHS spokesman said: "The NHS website provides information for everyone and we keep the pages under continual review to ensure they use language that is inclusive, respectful, and relevant to the people reading it.

"The word 'woman' remains vital to healthcare information about women's health and this issue is currently under review."