Bring back the word 'woman' in gender-inclusive pages about ovarian cancer, childbirth and menopause, NHS told

7 March 2023, 06:47

NHS guidance drops the word woman or uses it on top of non-gendered language
NHS guidance drops the word woman or uses it on top of non-gendered language. Picture: Alamy/NHS

By Will Taylor

The word "woman" must be used on NHS websites for cancer and pregnancy information, more than 1,000 doctors, nurses and health workers have told the service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 19 pages either don't use the word or use it on top of non-gendered language, including those dedicated to childbirth, ovarian and uterus cancer, periods and menopause.

Ovarian cancer guidance said it was one of the most "common types of cancer in women" but that is no longer there – and neither is there a mention of the word woman.

A letter drawn up by the Clinical Advisory Network on Sex and Gender, which is made up of NHS staff, said dropping the use of the word was disrespectful.

Among its supporters are Maura Buchanan, a former head of the Royal College of Nursing, four ex-executives of NHS trusts and two peers.

The letter, seen by The Telegraph, said: "Removal of sex-based language is discriminatory and could leave the NHS open to legal challenge... We call for the reinstatement of sex-based, respectful communication that meets the healthcare needs of women.

Some NHS pages have no reference to "women"
Some NHS pages have no reference to "women". Picture: Alamy

"Specifically, the NHS must use women's words for women's bodies and women's health problems... NHS.UK healthcare messaging shows a lack of concern for women, is disrespectful and insults women."

Previously, womb cancer advice referred to "the female reproductive system" and said it was more common for women who've gone through menopause, but references to women and females have been removed.

It also now refers only to "most people" when discussing miscarriages being a one-off event, instead of "for most women", though it doe make a single reference to women at the very bottom of the page.

Dr Louise Irvine, a spokesman for the group, said: "These changes have occurred by stealth across the UK, over the past couple of years.

"NHS communications exist to promote and support the health and wellbeing of the UK population, of which over half are women.

Read more: 'I'm not all mouth and no trousers': Rod Stewart visits hospital to pay for day of patient scans amid NHS backlog and cuts

"Our guiding principle as clinicians is 'first do no harm' and yet these underhanded, ideologically-driven changes in the NHS, which trump evidence-based healthcare, carry real risks and impact real lives."

An NHS spokesman said: "The NHS website provides information for everyone and we keep the pages under continual review to ensure they use language that is inclusive, respectful, and relevant to the people reading it.

"The word 'woman' remains vital to healthcare information about women's health and this issue is currently under review."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Charles Bronson's son has insisted his father is a reformed character

Charles Bronson’s son says his dad 'has kept his nose clean' for the last 8 years and 'he wants a chance at freedom’

Japan Rocket Failure

Japan’s space agency forced to destroy H3 rocket after failed launch

Parts of the UK were blanketed in snow overnight

Brits wake up to snow after Arctic blast sparks travel chaos fears, with temperatures to drop as low as -15C

The man seen being gunned down by Russian troops in the harrowing footage has been hailed a martyr

Ukrainian prisoner of war hailed a martyr after saying ‘glory to Ukraine’ before being executed by Russians

Leaked messages show Mr Hancock discuss a plan to withhold cash to convince an MP to vote for Government restrictions

'Appalling': Hancock considered blocking funds for disabled children's centre to convince MP to vote for restrictions

Exclusive
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws

China Congress

US policies will lead to ‘conflict and confrontation’ – Chinese foreign minister

France Pension Protest

France braces for nationwide strikes over plan to raise retirement age

Sophie, left, waited for help for hours

Survivor of Wales horror crash that killed three 'left lying next to friends' bodies calling for help for two days'

According to reports, it's understood a rarely used measure contained within the Human Rights Act will be harnessed and will 'radically curtail' human rights claims.

Suella Braverman vows to push human rights laws to the limit in latest immigration crackdown

Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder

Sinister WhatsApp messages show cop Wayne Couzens joking about rape with colleagues prior to Sarah Everard's murder

P-22 in the Griffith Park area near Los Angeles city centre in 2014

Famous Hollywood mountain lion buried by tribes

A Ukrainian serviceman puts out a fire on a burning tank in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Zelensky vows to hold Bakhmut as Russians close in

The sister of Eve Smith (L) who died in a crash alongside two friends has said she hopes her sister is "safe up there", as police refer themselves to an independent watchdog following claims they dismissed worried relatives concerns.

Sister of 21-year-old killed in crash shares heartbreaking tribute as police refer themselves to watchdog

Jason Brodeur sits at his desk in the Florida Senate

Political bloggers in Florida could be forced to register or face fines

Tobia Ellwood speaks to Andrew Marr

'We're on the foothills of a new cold war': Britain has become complacent over security, says defence committee chairman

Latest News

See more Latest News

Partygate investigator Sue Gray may have broken rules governing job offers to senior civil servants when she resigned to join the Labour leader's office, a minister suggested today.

Sue Gray 'may have broken rules' by taking Labour job, minister suggests, as Starmer remains tight-lipped on timeline
Members of a family keep warm next to a fire as they follow a rescue team searching for their relatives among destroyed building in Antakya, southern Turkey, last month

Survivors in need of shelter and sanitation a month after massive earthquake

Twitter on a phone

Twitter glitches as links and images fail to load

Inside the space, which which is about the size of 19 football pitches, will be 25 swimming pools for all ages, and a wave pool.

Work has begun on a vast £250million waterpark with an 'all-season beach' in Manchester

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and second place candidate greets his supporters during a protest

Thousands protest against Nigeria’s election results

Brian Malam (L), who stole over £78,000 from a Love Actually actress who was suffering from dementia has been ordered to pay back just £550.

Man, 60, who stole over £78k from Love Actually actress suffering with dementia ordered to pay back just £550
Notre Dame will reopen in December 2024

Notre Dame set to reopen to public next December

Family members, accompanied by monks and fellow mourners, release the ashes of Duangphet Phromthep in a makeshift boat, along with footballs and some of his prized possessions, into the Mekong River i

Ashes of Thai cave boy scattered on river after his death at football academy

Wayne Couzens has been sentenced to 19 months in prison

‘We could have saved Sarah’: Predatory cop Wayne Couzens seen on CCTV at drive-thru as flashing victim slams Met
Firefighters have called off a planned strike

Firefighters' union calls off strike after accepting improved pay deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

Andrew Marr questions whether Sue Gray's appointment as Labour Chief of Staff will have wide reaching ramifications for labour

Andrew Marr: Sue Gray's appointment as Labour's Chief of Staff is a matter of 'ethics'

Nick Ferrari talks to caller who says migrants should work on farms

‘Some people just want to be safe’: Nick Ferrari reacts to caller who says migrants should work on farms
James re migrant crisis

James O’Brien brands the Tory view on migration as ‘racist’ saying they can’t solve the ‘crisis’ they’ve created
Sangita Myska hears from Ex- British Council Afghan teacher

'We are suffering': Afghan teacher 'abandoned' by British Council says there's still no support
Jill Rutter on Sue Gray appointment.

Ex-civil servant condemns claims Sue Gray had 'political plot' after her appointment as Labour chief of staff
Patsy Stevenson writes for LBC

Without tougher Met reforms women cannot trust the police and cannot feel safe in London writes Patsy Stevenson
James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules anger over Sue Gray appointment as he lists Tory transgressions

Partially blind caller on Auriol Grey

Caller stresses danger of cyclists to disabled people after ‘disgusting’ sentence given to partially-blind woman
Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit