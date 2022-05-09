Nick Cave's son Jethro dies aged 31, seven years after brother died in cliff fall

Jethro Lazenby has died aged 31. Picture: Getty

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Nick Cave has announced the death of his eldest son Jethro Lazenby – seven years after his son Arthur died.

"With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away," the Australian singer said in a statement.

"We would be grateful for family privacy at this time."

Lazenby, who had modelling and acting careers, died aged 31. His cause of death has not been announced.

Cave's son Arthur died at the age of 15 after falling from a cliff in Brighton in 2015.

An inquest heard he had taken LSD before his death, with a coroner ruling it accidental.

Nick Cave's son Arthur died in 2015. Picture: Alamy

Lazenby was born in Melbourne, Australia, in 1991 and only learnt Cave was his father when he was eight years old.

He was jailed in April for violently assaulting his mother, Beau Lazenby, at her Melbourne home.

He reportedly kneed his mother in the face, leaving her bloodied and bruised.

His lawyers argued he was suffering from schizophrenia, which had affected his judgement.

Lazenby was reportedly only released from jail a few days ago.

He was previously jailed in 2018 for attacking his girlfriend.