Nicola Sturgeon ends marriage to former SNP boss Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon has announced that she is ending her marriage to Peter Murrell. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Nicola Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell have ended their marriage after being "separate for some time".

In a post on her Instagram, the former First Minister of Scotland "confirmed" the pair had "decided to end our marriage".

The couple got married in 2010, but in her post Nicola Sturgeon revealed that they had privately split some time ago.

File photo dated 16/07/10 of the then Deputy First Minister Nicola Sturgeon with her new husband Peter Murrell following their wedding service at the Oran Mor in Glasgow. Picture: Alamy

Once seen as a political power couple when they both had the top jobs in the SNP, there had been growing speculation they had separated.

Neither had been seen at their house on the outskirts of Glasgow for some time, and she is believed to have moved to a flat in Edinburgh's New Town.

She has also been posting photographs from social events she has attended in recent months, but Peter Murrell never featured.

The former Scottish first minister revealed the news via a post on her Instagram account. Picture: Social Media

Their relationship has been under extreme pressure as a result of the Police Scotland investigation Operation Branchform into the SNP's finances. Murrell, who was the party's chief executive for 20 years, has been charged with alleged embezzlement, but the Crown Office is yet to decide if a prosecution will go ahead.

The police inquiry is also still ongoing, almost four years since it began.

In her post, Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "With a heavy heart I am confirming that Peter and I have decided to end our marriage.

"To all intents and purposes we have been separated for some time now and feel it is time to bring others up to speed with where we are.

"It goes without saying that we still care deeply for each other, and always will.

"We will be making no further comment."

Nicola Sturgeon, who still sits as an SNP MSP in Holyrood, has also been questioned by police in connection with Operation Branchform, as has the then SNP treasurer, Colin Beattie.

In December, Ms Sturgeon said she knows "nothing more" about the investigation than she did when arrested and she was “getting on with my life as best I can”.

The couple first met back in 1988 when she was just 18 years old at an SNP youth event and they officially became a couple in 2003. They got married seven years later in July 2010 at Oran Mor in Glasgow.