Nicola Sturgeon breaks silence after husband Peter Murrell charged in SNP finance probe

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media (l) after husband Peter Murrell (pictured with her right) charged over SNP finance probe. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

Nicola Sturgeon has said it's an "incredibly difficult" time after her husband was charged with embezzlement of SNP funds.

Speaking outside her Glasgow home, the former first minister said: "This is a difficult time. I don't think I'm revealing any secrets in saying that.

"But there's absolutely nothing I can say given the circumstances.

"So I'm now going to go out for a walk... There's nothing going to be happening here."

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to reporters outside her home in Uddingston, Glasgow, after her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was charged in connection with embezzlement of SNP funds. Picture: Alamy

She asked for peace for her neighbours before leaving by car and said she was "quite a new driver" and did not "distracting."

When asked how difficult this is for her personally, she replied: "It's incredibly difficult, but that's not the main issue here."

Yesterday Mr Murrell, who was chief executive of the party for 22 years, was charged by police.

Current first minister Humza Yousaf today described the case as "very serious" and confirmed that Mr Murrell had resigned his membership of the SNP.

Mr Murrell was previously arrested as a suspect on 5 April 2023 before being released without charge.

He was arrested again then charged on Thursday after further questioning by officers investigating SNP funding and finances as part of Operation Branchform.

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon outside her home. Picture: Alamy

First Minister Humza Yousaf said it was a "serious, serious development".

He said: "Many people in the SNP and right across Scottish politics will be shocked by the news. This is an ongoing investigation and the police and the crown have a job to do, just as I have a job to do as first minister."

Asked whether Peter Murrell should have been suspended from the party before he had the chance to resign, Mr Yousaf said: "Well, again, you're right, he's resigned his membership of the SNP and I already commented before when he was of course first arrested.

"Of course we've continued to allow the police to conduct their inquiries, conclude their inquiries where necessary before taking any further action, but it's right to say that Peter Murrell of course has resigned his SNP membership."

Mr Yousaf said the first he knew of Mr Murrell's re-arrest was when the news broke on Thursday .

He added that Ms Sturgeon and Colin Beattie, the party's former treasurer, who were both also previously arrested, remain members of the SNP.

Police Scotland stated that neither Ms Sturgeon or Mr Beattie have been charged, but remain under investigation.



