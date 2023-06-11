Breaking News

Nicola Sturgeon arrested as part of police probe into SNP finances

11 June 2023, 14:43 | Updated: 11 June 2023, 15:29

Nicola Sturgeon in custody after police arrest in connection with SNP investigation
Nicola Sturgeon in custody after police arrest in connection with SNP investigation

By Danielle DeWolfe

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with a police investigation into Scottish National Party finances police have confirmed.

Sturgeon quit as a minister and SNP leader in early April, shortly before the arrest of her husband, Peter Murrell.

Murrell, the 58-year-old former chief executive of the SNP, was detained on April 5 at the couple's home in Uddingston, close to Glasgow.

Police Scotland has now confirmed a 52-year-old woman had been arrested on Sunday, June 11 in connection with the ongoing investigation.

They said the probe related to the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Police subsequently undertook an extensive search of the couple's residence, with then-party treasurer, Colin Beattie MSP, also released pending further investigation.
Police subsequently undertook an extensive search of the couple's residence, with then-party treasurer, Colin Beattie MSP, also released pending further investigation.

Sturgeon is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Branchform, the Police Scotland probe into allegations that more than £600,000 in donations were misspent by the party.

The money was initially intended to be used as funding for a Scottish independence campaign.

Police also seized a luxury campervan in April from outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon's mother-in-law as part of the same ongoing investigation.

Officers took the vehicle from outside the home of Margaret Murrell, Peter Murrell's 92-year-old mother, near Dunfermline, Fife.

Mr Murrell was interviewed under caution following his arrest in April, before being released without charge.

It follows the arrest of Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, who was detained on April 5.
It follows the arrest of Sturgeon's husband, Peter Murrell, the former chief executive of the SNP, who was detained on April 5.

Following his arrest, Sturgeon said: "The last few days have been obviously difficult, quite traumatic at times, but I understand that is part of a process," she told reporters.

Police subsequently undertook an extensive search of the couple's residence, with then-party treasurer, Colin Beattie MSP, also released pending further investigation.

"The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives," read the Police Scotland statement.

"A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service."

Police Scotland has also warned the public to avoid speculation and discussing the matter on social media given the police investigation is ongoing.

They added there would be no further comment on the matter.

