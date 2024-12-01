Noel Gallagher shares hilarious reaction of mum Peggy to Oasis reunion news

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has shared that he and bandmate brother's mum Peggy had an underwhelming response to the news that the Britpop legends were reuniting. Picture: Oasis/Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Oasis guitarist Noel Gallagher has shared that he and bandmate brother's mum Peggy had an underwhelming response to the news that the Britpop legends were reuniting.

According to the elder Gallagher brother, Peggy was not fussed about the much-vaunted reunion.

Noel reportedly said: “My mum couldn’t give a s***".

The Sun reported that the songwriter made the comment at the National Portrait Gallery.

“My mum never gave a s***, never,” he added. “You know what Irish mums are like?”

Peggy Gallagher, mother of Oasis stars, brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, becomes a grandmother as she arrives at the Portland Hospital in London, where Noel's wife, Meg, gave birth to a daughter who they have named Anais. Picture: Alamy

“When we told her we were getting back together, she said, ‘Sure, that will be nice’. That was it.”

But despite her lack of enthusiasm, Liam, 52, and Noel, 57, are hoping to get her to attend one of the gigs.

“We’ll try and get her to Dublin,” he said, referencing Oasis’s planned concerts at Croke Park next summer.

The UK and Ireland dates will kick off a world tour for the Britpop outfit.

Oasis will play London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin before embarking to America and Asia. Picture: Oasis

They will play London, Edinburgh, Manchester and Dublin before embarking to America and Asia.

They have however shut down rumours that they will be playing at Glastonbury.

Oasis broke up originally in 2009 after a massive row between the Gallaghers in Paris.

Confirming their reunion, a band statement said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”