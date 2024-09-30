'Belfast is great… But we’re glad to be leaving': Cruise ship passengers stranded for months finally set to depart

The Odyssey cruise ship is finally set to depart today after undergoing months of repairs.

By Asher McShane

Cruise ship passengers who have been stranded in Belfast for four months are hoping to finally set sail today.

The Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey, which docked in Belfast on May 30 to be outfitted, before being held up for repairs, is finally due to set sail, to the delight of stranded passengers.

A total of 125 passengers are due to leave the city on board the ship this evening on a round-the-world trip, in which they will sail on international waters for the next three years.

One passenger told a local news outlet: “We’re getting ready to sail off and we’ve got to say goodbye to Belfast.”

The ship's passengers will spend the next three years being taken around the world. Picture: Alamy

Another said: “Belfast is a great city, we loved it but we’re glad to be leaving tomorrow.

“My whole life I wanted to see the world.”

A third said: “I went to Tenerife for a week and I did not have fun at all. I didn’t like it. I could not wait to get back ‘home’ to Belfast.”

The ship's passengers have said they are relieved to finally be setting sail. Picture: Alamy

Another couple said it was ‘disheartening’ that things were not sorted sooner with the ship.

Monica, and her husband John said the five-month delay to the start of the cruise was a disappointment.

"It's disheartening that things weren't fixed faster," he said.

"However, the communication with the management has been efficient.”