Exclusive

One million parents missing out on free childcare thanks to policy loopholes, LBC finds

17 October 2024, 14:05 | Updated: 17 October 2024, 14:39

One million parents missing out on free childcare thanks to policy loopholes, LBC finds
One million parents missing out on free childcare thanks to policy loopholes, LBC finds. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One million parents are missing out on free childcare help to get back to work thanks to loopholes in the system, fresh analysis seen by LBC reveals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five charities have written to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, pleading with her to look again at those missing out in a bid to boost the economy.

The last Tory government massively expanded free child care to those with babies as young as nine months from April this year.

And it will include 30 hours for all under-fives from the end of next year.

But the free hours are not available to some single parents of disabled kids, many of those in education or training, or those with 'No Recourse to Public Funds' - like parents in the UK on work, study, and family visas and those on pathways to settlement.

Five charities have written to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, pleading with her to look again at those missing out in a bid to boost the economy.
Five charities have written to the Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, pleading with her to look again at those missing out in a bid to boost the economy. Picture: Alamy

Leading charities including Save the Children, Gingerbread, Disability Rights UK, the Carers Trust and Praxis, say the system is "unfair" and exacerbating inequality in the UK.

They've called on the Chancellor to look at the issue again ahead of the Budget later this month - saying it could help in her mission for growth, help slash poverty, and boost revenues for the Treasury too.

In a letter, seen by LBC, they say: "As part of the first Labour budget in fourteen years, we urge you to extend the free childcare offer to single parent carers/disabled single parents, people subject to NRPF and parents in training and education.

Read more: Parents urged to ‘act now’ and apply early for September childcare as 150,000 two-year-olds eligible from next month

Read more: Lauryn Goodman slammed by judge for using Kyle Walker like an 'open cheque book' and demanding thousands for 'childcare'

"Doing so will address the attainment gap, reduce barriers to work, and support the government’s plans to enhance the UK’s skills base and drive-up productivity."

They point to research from the CBI business group that shows for every 10,000 mums that go back to work, it could boost GDP by nearly £300million a year.

Ms Reeves is expected to announce more plans for a clampdown on welfare spending and a back-to-work drive in her first Budget in a bid to save cash and boost the economy.

A part-time nursery place for a child under two now costs an average of £158 per week.
A part-time nursery place for a child under two now costs an average of £158 per week. Picture: Alamy

LBC spoke to dad-of-one, Shams, who moved to the UK two and a half years ago, and works alongside his wife.

They aren't eligible for the childcare offer as they haven't been living in the UK long enough.

He told us: "You're left with no childcare, you or your partner are alone. It puts a lot of pressure on the family economically, as well as mentally.

"The child is only meeting their parents all weeks, they don't go out. We had to cut our hours to look after our baby, my wife went through post partum depression, and it wasn't helping we didn't have any time outside.

"It was making it all really bad for us."

Penny, from London, is a single mother to three children and expecting her fourth child, who is disabled with MS, but not eligible for the childcare help.

She previously worked as a teacher but was unable to carry on because of health demands.

But if she had a partner in work, she would have been entitled to the extra help, and has used her Personal Independence Payment cash to cover childcare.

She said: “If my eldest had gone back to nursery full time, I wouldn’t be as bad as I am now. My MS has got really bad.

"I wasn’t able to do stuff with my children and I wasn’t taking them out. I limp sometimes now because of damaged nerves. It’s worse when I’m tired. If I didn’t have the stress and if I’d been able to do physio the likelihood is I wouldn’t have the limp.”

Matthew questions 'what chance' there is for phase two as free childcare rollout poses challenges

If Penny knew she’d be getting the additional funded hours from January, she said she'd be able to take the kids out to swimming classes and get them out of the house more.

She added: "We just don’t do any fun things. Physio is the priority because it's health, but taking the kids somewhere and sending them to activities, that would be the difference.

"Last year my eldest didn’t have a birthday party because we couldn’t afford it."

Ruth Talbot, policy and advocacy advisor on child poverty at Save the Children UK, said: “The expansion of the funded childcare hours is a positive for many families, but for those who are excluded from the offer it feels like another barrier to overcome, serving to push parents further from the labour force.

"Their children are also missing out on critical social and educational experiences in their early years.

"Current eligibility rules for this childcare offer allow couples to access the funded hours where only one parent is in work if the other is living with a disability or a full-time carer in recognition of the increased barriers to work these families face.

"However, disabled single parents and single parent carers aren’t afforded the same understanding.

"Whilst this is clearly unfair, it also places greater pressure on single parent families who are already trying to juggle sole caring responsibilities alongside being the only breadwinner."

Save the Children UK.
Save the Children UK. Picture: Alamy

A single parent carer or a disabled single parent is required to earn at least £183 a week to qualify for the free working families offer.

But if a parent in the same circumstances has a partner in work who earns this, they can qualify without any earning requirements for themselves.

New analysis from charity Praxis, a charity which supports migrants and refugees, estimates 71,000 working families with No Recourse to Public Funds with a child aged between one and four are not eligible for the free hours scheme.

Josephine Whitaker-Yilmaz, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Praxis, said: “Current rules mean more than a million parents are potentially missing out on support with the costs of childcare and therefore unable to work as much as they might like to.

“We know this is already leaving some families at an increased risk of poverty. Children are also missing out on nursery and childcare placements that their financially better-off peers are getting, entrenching disadvantage.

“The Chancellor should heed our warnings about the current exclusions within the childcare system. While we welcome this Government's commitment to long-term reform of the childcare system, in the meantime, the Chancellor must expand the eligibility criteria to make it fairer.”

Following the analysis, a Department for Education spokesperson told LBC: “For far too long, quality early years education has been unavailable or unaffordable.

“The government has been clear that we will deliver on the promises already made to parents, starting with our roll out of 3,000 school-based nurseries to meet local need.

“We are taking the concerns of parents seriously and will be looking across the board at where best to drive change within the system more widely.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Champagne and a sausage roll - Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

Champagne and a sausage roll: Greggs to open luxury bar in department store in Newcastle

An area of low pressure is set to bring stormy weather to the UK

Exact date stormy weather with 80mph winds to batter UK as low pressure to 'explosively' deepen as it crosses Atlantic

National Gallery will ban liquids from this week after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

National Gallery to ban liquids after protestors cause 'physical damage' to historic artworks

Lucy Connolly has been jailed for 31 months

Wife of Conservative councillor jailed for 31 months for inciting racial hatred in foul-mouthed social media posts

Donald Trump denied any involvement in the January 6 insurrection

Donald Trump says January 6 was a 'day of love' after being pressed on insurrection

c

Tory MP slammed for saying Conservative leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch is 'preoccupied with her own children'

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar may have been killed in Gaza, Israeli forces say

Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who masterminded October 7 attacks 'killed' in Israel strike on Gaza

'Sonic boom' heard over Norfolk as RAF fighter jets scrambled following 'bomb threat' aboard Heathrow-bound flight

'Sonic boom' heard over Norfolk as RAF fighter jets scrambled following 'bomb threat' aboard Heathrow-bound flight

Liam Payne and his mum Karen

Liam Payne's family say he 'will live forever in our hearts' in first statement since One Direction star's death

An explosion ripped through a residential building in Newcastle.

Second body found after explosion destroys house in Newcastle

Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words about 'mini-me' son Bear

Liam Payne's heartbreaking final words about 'mini-me' son Bear resurface following his death aged 31

Officers struggled to contain the 20ft inflatable pumpkin

Hilarious moment giant runaway pumpkin causes chaos on streets of Ohio after breaking free

Detroit police Narcotics officers - Narcs, Detroit, Michigan, USA

Children’s psychiatric ward receives millions of dollars in compensation after surprise 'shooter drill'

Serving military personnel and veterans are being offered free train travel to remembrance services next month.

Free train travel for remembrance services offered to Royal Navy, Army, and RAF personnel and veterans - everything you need to know
Former One Direction star Liam Payne's cause of death has now been confirmed

Liam Payne's 'cause of death' revealed after One Direction star fell from third-floor balcony in Buenos Aires

BGT auditions have been cancelled

Britain's Got Talent auditions cancelled following death of One Direction star Liam Payne

Latest News

See more Latest News

A student collapsed and died at the Sportspark gym

Student dies after 'medical incident' at University of East Anglia Sportspark gym

The study found that the drugs "should be investigated as a novel pharmacotherapy treatment option" for people with alcohol and opioid addiction

Weight loss and type 2 diabetes jabs 'could benefit people with alcohol abuse problems'

Liam Payne shared a snapchat from his hotel room in Buenos Aires, Argentina

Liam Payne's final Snapchat enjoying breakfast with girlfriend in private room in hotel in Argentina before shock death
"I Am Bolt" - World Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

The Story of His Life: Liam Payne - the boy from Wolverhampton with The X Factor

The 911 call to emergency services ahead of Liam Payne's death has emerged

Revealed: 911 call made by hotel manager before Liam Payne was found dead

Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK
HS2 was cancelled by the previous government

Troubled HS2 rail line will run from London Euston to Crewe, LBC understands

Fans gathered outside the hotel to remember the former One Direction singer

Heartbroken fans hold vigil for Liam Payne outside hotel where ex-One Direction star fell to his death
Liam Payne.

LIVE: Liam Payne's cause of death revealed after toppling from Buenos Aires balcony - as room found 'in disarray'
Liam Payne has died

Liam Payne dies after falling from hotel balcony: Tributes pour in for former One Direction star as fans gather at scene

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William throws an American football as he attends a NFL Foundation NFL Flag event on Tuesday

Prince William tries American football - and gains plaudits for 'unbelievable arm'

The Prince Of Wales And The Duchess Of Cornwall Attend "A Starry Night In The Nilgiri Hills"

King Charles to be snubbed by senior Australian politicians in major overseas trip

Charles told anti-monarchists he will not intervene if a vote is held

King Charles 'won't stand in way' if Australia chooses to axe monarchy and become republic

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News