Online overtakes TV as British public's main source of news for the first time

Online news has overtaken TV as Britain's main source of information for current events. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

More British people get their news from the internet than television for the first time ever, according to a survey.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

For over six decades, broadcasters led radio and newspapers as the main source of news for British people, but this has declined in recent years, Ofcom said.

Some 70% of respondents to the regulator's 2024 survey said that TV was among their main sources of news, compared with 75% in 2023 and 79% in 2018.

Online news has now nudged ahead, with 71% saying that it was one of their main sources of news, increasing from 64% of in 2018 to 68% in 2023.

Social media also rose from 47% to 52% over the past year.

Read more: 'Messing with kids' minds': Tony Blair calls for greater social media regulation, admitting: 'we can't go on like this'

Read more: Spy chiefs claim the world is 'under threat in a way we haven't seen since the Cold War'

Solicitor warns against spreading online misinformation as a man is jailed

Ofcom said that in light of broadcasters' declining popularity, it would review "how well PSBs (public service broadcasters) have delivered for UK audiences, including how PSB news is made available to audiences online", as well as making recommendations on possible new regulation.

Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom's director for strategy and research, said: "Television has dominated people's news habits since the 1960s, and it still commands really high trust.

"But we're witnessing a generational shift to online news, which is often seen as less reliable - together with growing fears about misinformation and deepfake content.

"Ofcom wants to secure high-quality news for the next generation, so we're kicking off a review of the public service media that help underpin the UK's democracy and public debate."

David Lammy warns of rise in 'misinformation' on social media

Some 4% of adults in the UK did not look at news at all, according to Ofcom.

News consumption differs by age group, the regulator found. A total of 88% of 16 to 24-year-olds use online sources for news, and only half turn on the TV to learn about current events..

But for people aged 55 and above, TV news is the main news platform used by 85% of people, with 54% saying they use online platforms for news.

Print newspapers are in long-term decline, Ofcom said while radio news is stable.

Ofcom compared 2024 with most of the years to 2018 because of the similar methodology used. It did not have data from the pandemic year of 2021.