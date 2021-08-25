OnlyFans drops its 'porn ban' after intense backlash

25 August 2021, 17:09

OnlyFans has suspended its change to policy
OnlyFans has suspended its change to policy. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

OnlyFans has u-turned on its plans to ban porn from its platform following a huge backlash from creators.

The company confirmed on Twitter that it had "secured assurances" to ensure it could go ahead with its usual content.

The photo and video sharing site - which allows people to pay to view them - was planning to change its policy on October 1.

It meant that "any content containing sexually explicit conduct" would be banned, but non-sexual nudity would still be allowed.

However, an uproar of complaints from people using the site saw them rethink their plans.

Several sex workers said they intended to find a new platform as a result and expected OnlyFans to end up having to close due to its changes.

Read more: OnlyFans will shut down without sexually explicit content, sex workers say

Despite putting the new policy on hold, a lot of users are still concerned that OnlyFans may still move forwards with plans at a later date.

One Twitter user labelled the company "untrustworthy", while others were reluctant to return until the plans were fully cancelled.

It comes after the founder of the platform blamed banks for the change in its policies.

Chief executive Tim Stokely told the Financial Times: "The change in policy, we had no choice - the short answer is banks.

"We pay over one million creators over 300 million dollars every month, and making sure that these funds get to creators involves using the banking sector."

Initially, the company said the move was being introduced due to pressure from financial partners.

OnlyFans is predominantly used by sex workers but a number of celebrities, musicians and comedians also use it for non-sexual content.

Creators receive 80 per cent commission on their earnings, while the remaining 20 per cent goes to the London-based firm, covering "referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services".

