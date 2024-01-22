Pro-Palestine protester halts Australian Open with leaflet demo as Britain's Cameron Norrie watches on with bemusement

22 January 2024, 09:37

A protester stopped Norrie's Australian Open match
A protester stopped Norrie's Australian Open match. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Cameron Norrie's tight game against Alexander Zverev was disrupted as a pro-Palestine protest brought the Australian Open to a halt.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A woman wearing a facemask and sunglasses threw leaflets onto the court, forcing ball boys to scramble to clear them as spectators booed her.

Two fans then escorted her off the Margaret Court Arena to applause.

Security was in the court but they did not immediately appear to haul the protester away.

Norrie, Britain's No1 and last hope down under this year, had taken Zverev to the fifth set in the fourth round of the tournament.

He was hoping to get through to the quarter finals for the first time but the sixth seed beat him after a four hour contest ended in match tie break.

But Norrie and his German opponent were left bemused as they watched the protester throw her leaflets.

Some bore the phrases "war crimes and genocide" and "free Palestine".

Read more: Gaza death toll surpasses 25,000 as Israel continues offensive - resulting in one of the deadliest days of war so far

"While you're watching tennis, bombs are dropping on Gaza," they said.

"Australia is a close ally of Israel. Australia is complicit in war crimes and genocide."

Her protest came as Hamas's health ministry said more than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its retaliation for the October 7 massacre.

Hamas has claimed two thirds are women and children, though it does not distinguish between civilians and fighters in its counts.

Previously, Wimbledon was targeted by protesters - though this was during Just Stop Oil's campaign to focus on major sporting events.

The eco-demonstrators were blamed for queues that went on for hours as security tried to stop them smuggling in orange powder and cables to tie themselves to the courts.

Some spectators even failed to see the games they had paid for as they got caught up in the precautions.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Empty rail station

German train drivers’ union calls six-day strike over pay and working hours

Benito the giraffe

Benito the giraffe leaves extreme weather at Mexico’s border after campaign

Sadiq Khan has briefed confidential information to the press, Susan Hall has claimed

Ministers' 'concerned about telling Sadiq Khan things in confidence because he leaks to the press', Susan Hall claims

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' so he can have a 'bumper year' before election to 'buy votes' Susan Hall claims

Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' to 'buy votes' in 'bumper election year spend' Susan Hall claims

Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Israelis protest

Saudi Arabia ‘won’t recognise Israel without path to a Palestinian state’

Keir Starmer will defend the National Trust

Keir Starmer defends National Trust against government 'woke' attacks as he vows to create 'society of service'

Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’

Lucy Frazer admitted many will have concerns about axing Saturday post

'We all rely on the Royal Mail': Minister acknowledges widespread 'concern' over plans to axe Saturday post

Taiwanese soldiers take part in a flag ceremony

Taiwan says six Chinese balloons flew through its airspace

Exclusive
Stamer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

Starmer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

The Ayodha temple

Modi opens controversial Hindu temple ahead of national polls in India

Three people said they were attacked 'for being Jewish' in Leicester Square

Three friends 'attacked by 20 men' in Leicester Square 'for being Jewish' and 'called police 10 times'

Germany Far Right Protest

Protests against Germany’s far right draw hundreds of thousands

H&M has been forced to pull an ad after facing backlash.

H&M pulls school uniform ad as retailer is accused of ‘sexualising’ young girls with slogan ‘make those heads turn’

A body believed to be Petra Ross has been found at a Skegness nature reserve

Body of woman, 23, found at Skegness nature reserve as man arrested on suspicion of murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Landslide in China

Landslide in mountainous south-western China buries 47 people

The UK is in the 'worst heart care crisis in living memory'.

UK suffering ‘worst heart care crisis in living memory' as early deaths from heart disease soar to 10-year high
Thousands are without power and planes have been unable to land as 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night

Storm Isha chaos hits commuters after UK battered by 100mph gusts and rare red weather warning issued
Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

An Egyptian toyboy who was dumped by his 83-year-old wife (right) has been dumped by his new 61-year-old lover (left) after she caught him texting another pensioner

Egyptian 'toyboy', 37, dumbed by British gran, 83, is kicked out by mum-of-11 who caught him 'texting another pensioner'
2023 music review

Man held near Taylor Swift’s New York townhouse after reported break-in attempt

Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis ends struggling presidential bid and endorses Donald Trump

The White House

Who is running for US president? See a rundown of the major 2024 candidates

Thousands are without power and planes have been unable to land as 90mph winds hit the UK as the Met Office warned of a possible chance of a tornado on Sunday night

Thousands without power and planes unable to land as Storm Isha puts UK on 'tornado watch' with 90mph winds
Fire at Ust-Luga port

Dozens killed in shelling on market in Russian-occupied Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer
Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare
The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed

Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit