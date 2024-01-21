Gaza death toll surpasses 25,000 as Israel continues offensive - resulting in one of the deadliest days of war so far

More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel's offensive began three months ago, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

More than 25,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel's offensive began three months ago, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

At least 178 bodies were brought to Gaza's hospitals in 24 hours, along with nearly 300 injured people, the ministry spokesperson said - resulting in one of the deadliest days of conflict since the war began following Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7.

While many continue to quiery the figures provided by the Hamas-run ministry, the World Health Organization has previously deemed numbers from the ministry as reliable.

The Health Ministry specified 25,105 have been killed in Gaza so far, and another 62,681 have been injured. The spokesperson said many casualties also remain buried under rubble from strikes or in areas where medics cannot reach them.

The Hamas-run ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants when releasing the death toll. However, it claims two-thirds of deaths are women and children.

Widespread damage to buildings near the Palestine Tower in Gaza City after bombardment by Isreali forces, 10 October 2023. Picture: Alamy

The conflict began on October 7 with Hamas' surprise attack on Israel where militants killed 1,200 people and took hundreds hostage.

Israel responded to the violent onslaught with a relentless air campaign and ground invasion in northern Gaza - resulting in the flattening of entire neighbourhoods.

If the figures are correct, it would mean 15,000 have been killed since early November when Hamas announced the surpassing of the 10,000 death toll.

As Israel now continues its attack, ground operations are focused on the southern city of Khan Younis and built-up refugee camps in central Gaza.

It is estimated some 85 per cent of Gaza's population have fled their homes, with hundreds of thousands packing into UN-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the tiny coastal enclave.

UN officials say a quarter of the population of 2.3 million is starving as only a trickle of humanitarian aid enters because of the fighting and Israeli restrictions.

The Israeli military says it has killed around 9,000 militants, without providing evidence, and blames the high civilian death toll on Hamas because it fights in dense, residential neighbourhoods.

The military says 195 of its soldiers have been killed since the start of the Gaza offensive.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to keep up the offensive until Hamas is dismantled and all the hostages are returned.

Nearly half of the captives were released during a week-long ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of scores of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Israel says some 130 remain in captivity, but only around 100 are believed to still be alive.