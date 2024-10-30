Desperate search underway after paraglider goes missing in the Lake District

Matthew Thornton, 34, from Oxfordshire is currently missing in the Grasmere area. Picture: Cumbria Police

By Flaminia Luck

Police are desperately searching for a paraglider who went missing in the Lake District yesterday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Matthew Thornton, 34, from Oxfordshire, has been staying in the Grasmere area and went to go paragliding in the Grasmere Heron Pike / Great Rigg / Fairfield area on October 29.

The last contact with him was at around 12.30pm when he said he was going to attempt to paraglide as far as he could back to Grasmere.

However, it is not known which fell he set off paragliding from.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and a pale blue top.

Police have also shared a picture of his paraglider.

The paraglider is a turquoise blue colour with a pink face with sunglasses. Picture: Cumbria Police

A view of the landscape around Grasmere. Picture: Alamy

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who suspects they may have seen Matthew since 12.30pm or anyone else who may have information which could assist.

The area is popular with keen paragliders due to its sweeping landscapes and panoramic views.

Read more: At least 51 dead after flash floods sweep through Spain, as lorries overturn and high-speed train derails

Read more: Ancient lost Mayan city found in Mexican jungle 'by accident'