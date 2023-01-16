Pensioners urged to heat homes to over 18 degrees as Met Office issues cold weather alert

The Met Office has warned England will experience cold weather from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Pensioners have been urged to keep their homes heated above 18 degrees celsius and "eat hot food" as severe weather warnings issued by the Met Office signal impending snow and icy conditions.

The latest warning comes ahead of plunging temperatures which are expected to sweep England in the coming days.

Warnings are set to extended from 9am on Monday 16 January to 9am on Friday 20 January, with "cold, icy and sometimes snowy" conditions forecast.

According to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), pensioners are urged to wear "several layers of thinner clothing" to keep warm, as opposed to a single thicker layer, whilst advising that "plenty of hot food and drinks" are also effective.

According to Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events at the UKHSA, freezing temperatures pose a "serious impact to health" among the elderly and must be taken seriously.

Read more: British hiker dies in Mont Blanc avalanche as French Alps experience heavy snowfall

Pensioners are urged to keep their homes heated to over 18 degrees during the cold spell. Picture: Alamy

"Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections," says Dr Sousa.

"During this period, it is important to check in on family, friends and relatives who may be more vulnerable to the cold weather.

"If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can."

Advice issued by the UKHSA also suggests that people who can’t heat all the rooms should instead prioritise living rooms during the day and the bedroom just before going to sleep.

The UK's Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has issued advice for the elderly during the cold spell. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Jason Kelly, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office, said the UK should expect "a north-westerly regime, with temperatures well below average for the time of year".

"Wintry showers are likely at points through the week in the north of England."

Noting that "ice is likely to be a hazard for much of the week", Kelly warns of the likelihood of "some tricky travel conditions".

He adds: "Maximum temperatures will largely only reach the low single figures with temperatures below freezing through most nights this week."