Pentagon report finds no explanation for over 140 UFO sightings

26 June 2021, 17:45 | Updated: 26 June 2021, 17:49

The report revealed that only one incident of 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' could be confidently explained
By Daisy Stephens

A declassified Pentagon UFO report has revealed the US does not know what over 140 objects spotted by American forces might be.

The report into so-called ‘Unidentified Aerial Phenomena’ (UAP) confirmed that the sightings by American navy pilots were not part of any US military operations.

However, whilst the objects cannot be explained, American intelligence officials do not believe they are the result of alien activity.

The report, published on Friday, analysed over 140 incidents of UAP reported by navy pilots since 2004, although the majority occurred over the past two years.

It concluded that many of the sightings were of actual objects rather than representing a technical error, saying: “Most of the UAP reported probably do represent physical objects given that a majority of UAP were registered across multiple sensors.”

But the highly-anticipated report was able to confidently identify just one UAP.

“We were able to identify one reported UAP with high confidence,” the report read.

“In that case, we identified the object as a large, deflating balloon.

“The others remain unexplained.”

The report also said that some of the objects “appeared to exhibit unusual fight characteristics”, although it acknowledged this could be a result of sensor errors or observer misperception.

It listed a number of possibly explanations for the UAP, including “airborne clutter” such as birds and drones, “natural atmospheric phenomena” such as ice crystals, and “foreign adversary systems” such as those deployed by China or Russia.

Although the report did not include any major revelations about the sources of UAP, the very fact of its publication represents a shift in mindset in the US.

Whilst talk of UFOs used to be largely confined to small groups of society, it is gradually working its way into mainstream conversation.

