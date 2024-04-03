Killer knifeman on the run in London after absconding from mental health facility was allowed out on solo day release

Philip Theophilou had been permitted to leave a mental health facility unescorted. Picture: Met Police

By Jenny Medlicott

A killer knifeman who is being urgently sought by police had been granted permission to leave a mental health facility unescorted on the day he fled, LBC can reveal.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Philip Theophilou, 54, was being held indefinitely at a hospital in Homerton since being convicted of the fatal stabbing of his neighbour in 2005.

It has now been revealed that Theophilou, who has schizophrenia, had been permitted to leave the mental health facility unescorted on the day he fled.

The report has led to concern among locals about the security of the facility.

Local resident, Ms James told LBC she would "be on the lookout" after learning Theophilou had absconded.

"Where is the security there?" she asked.

Theophilou was convicted of manslaughter in 2005. Picture: Met Police

The force said the 54-year-old left the facility on Sunday, 31 March and has not returned.

Enquiries show he travelled to the Green Park area on Sunday at about 11:25am.

At the time he went missing, he was wearing a grey jumper, blue jeans, black jacket and black jumper.

The public have been advised not to approach him. Picture: Met Police

Officers and medical professionals are concerned he does not have access to medication and the risk he may pose without it.

Anyone who sees Philip should not approach him and should call 999, the Met said.

Theophilou admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility after the knife attack in 2005.