Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby ‘did not jump queue’ to see Queen, ITV says

18 September 2022, 08:17

This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'
This Morning bosses have denied Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield had 'VIP access'. Picture: BBC

By Asher McShane

TV presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby “did not jump the queue” for Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state, ITV has said.

The pair have been bombarded with criticism on social media after they appeared inside Westminster Hall without having joined the queue.

The presenters queued in a separate line to the thousands of mourners who waited many hours to view the Queen’s coffin. Mourners who queued included David Beckham who waited with the public for 12 hours, and fellow TV presenter Susannah Reid, who waited more than seven hours with her mum.

ITV defended the couple in a statement, saying they were there working as part of a film for Tuesday’s programme, the day after the funeral.

ITV said: “Hello everyone, we would like to clarify something. We asked Phillip and Holly to be part of a film for this Tuesday’s programme.

“They did not jump the queue, have VIP access or file past the Queen lying in state - but were instead there in a professional capacity as part of the world’s media to report on the event.”

MPs and some media have been able to bypass the queue.

One person responded to ITV’s explanation: “Rubbish. I watched them live file past.

“The world's media is outside. There is a coffin inside lying in state. What were they doing inside? They are not reporters.They present the show. They abused their position & queue jumped.”

One person in the queue posted a photo of the presenters and wrote: “This is a photo taken by my sisters husband yesterday after he had queued with my sister, their 10 y/o daughter and my disabled mum, for 13+ hrs, my mum was ushered out of @hollywills and @Schofe way so they could #queuejumpers w/o even a thanks #schofieldgate #queuejumping.”

Others said it was a ‘PR disaster’ for the couple.

David Beckham drew praise for queueing along with members of the public.

The 48-year-old was emotional when he entered Westminster Hall to pay his respects after queueing for many hours.

He later told ITV News that he had been there since 2am waiting to go in.

Speaking after the viewing, Beckham said: “It is emotional for everybody involved.”

