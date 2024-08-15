Pictured: Schoolgirl, 9, killed after being hit by bus as 'drug-driver' arrested

Ada Bicakci died of her injuries in hospital. Picture: Met Police

By Henry Moore

A nine-year-old girl killed after being hit by a bus driven by a “drug-driver” has been named.

Just after 9am on August 3, Ada Bicakci was rushed to hospital after the crash on Wailing Street, Bexleyheath, southeast London, but died of her injuries two days later.

A boy, 6, was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The two children were out with a family member at the time.

The man driving the bus has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving and drug-driving.

Ada lived nearby and attended a local school. Picture: Met Police

He has been bailed to a date in early November pending further enquiries.

Ada was a joint British and Turkish national and attended a school nearby, she was known as a keen gymnast and swimmer.

Following her death, Ada’s organs were donated to help six other children, she will have a multi-faith funeral.

Her parents, who are being supported by specialist officers, gave the Metropolitan Police permission to share two images of the young girl in the wake of the heartbreaking crash.

The Met have asked any witnesses to the collision who are yet to speak with police, or anyone with dash cam footage, to call 101 quoting reference CAD 2309/03AUG.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

Tributes in the form of notes and flowers have been left at the scene of the crash.

One note read: “RIP little princess, fly with the angles. Gone too soon. Thinking of you all at this emotional time.”

Another added: “Rest in Peace forever young princess. Sleep with the angels.”

Ada was known as a keen gymnast and swimmer. Picture: Met Police

Rosie Trew, TfL’s Head of Bus Service Delivery, said they are “urgently” investigating what led to the crash.

She said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the child who tragically died after a bus collision in Bexley.

“This will be an unimaginably awful time for their family.“We are working with the police and the bus operator, Arriva, to investigate urgently the circumstances of the collision.

“We have support available for everyone affected."