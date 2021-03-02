Plan to celebrate Captain Sir Tom Moore's life revealed by his daughter

A celebration of Captain Sir Tom Moore's life is to take place on April 30, on what would have been his 101st birthday. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The life of Captain Sir Tom Moore will be celebrated through an event on what would have been his 101st birthday which people around the world can get involved with, his daughter said.

Hannah Ingram-Moore said that the event on April 30 "will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun".

She did not disclose full details of the event but asked, in a post on her father's official Twitter account, that people save the date.

Sir Tom captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden before his 100th birthday last year, raising more than £32 million for the NHS.

The Second World War veteran died at Bedford Hospital on February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

A message of thanks from Hannah. pic.twitter.com/Y9heO3OvM0 — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) March 2, 2021

His funeral was held on Saturday in Bedford, with his coffin carried to the crematorium by soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment and a Second World War-era C-47 Dakota performing a flypast.

Singer Michael Buble recorded a version of the song Smile, which was played at the funeral, while other music included The White Cliffs Of Dover by Dame Vera Lynn, I Vow To Thee My Country by Alfie Boe and My Way by Frank Sinatra.

The service opened with the charity single Sir Tom recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir, You'll Never Walk Alone, which reached number one in the UK singles charts in April last year.

Ms Ingram-Moore said on Tuesday: "I would like to say an enormous thank you for the continuing support and compassion we've been shown over the last few weeks.

"It is helping us through a very difficult period.

"On Saturday we were able to give my father a fitting send-off adhering to his wishes in every way.

"We played music he loved, spoke words that filled us with joy and the addition of full military honours would have had him bursting with pride."

She continued that her husband Colin and their children Benjie and Georgia "enjoyed the most amazing, multi-generational life journey with my father and could never have predicted how the last year of his life could inspire so many others".

"The messages you have left in the book of condolence are truly wonderful and it is deeply moving to read how he helped others through this time.

"I am so glad we got the opportunity to share his message of hope with the world.

"In the last few months he often spoke of how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the legacy of his Foundation.

"So many of you have asked what will be done to commemorate the life and spirit of my father Captain Tom and we've had some amazing suggestions.

"The Captain Tom Foundation will be celebrating his life on what would have been his 101st birthday.

"We will make sure it is an event that everyone - in the UK and around the world - can get involved in and it will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the hope and joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun."