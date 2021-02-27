Captain Sir Tom Moore: WW2 plane to fly over funeral to honour NHS hero

Captain Sir Tom Moore's funeral service will include a Second World War-era plane flypast. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

A Second World War-era plane flypast will honour Captain Sir Tom Moore at his funeral service and his coffin will be carried by soldiers from a Yorkshire Regiment.

The C-47 Dakota, part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which operates from RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire, will perform the flypast. Sir Tom's 100th birthday celebrations last year included a Spitfire flypast.

Captain Sir Tom, who raised more than £32 million for NHS charities, died at Bedford Hospital on 2 February 2 after testing positive for Covid-19.

His daughter Lucy Teixeira, 52, said the service will be "quite spectacular". She added: "There's just going to be the eight of us under full Covid restrictions, we will honour him the best way we possibly can."

The eight members of his immediate family will include his two daughters, Hannah Ingram-Moore and Lucy, four grandchildren, and his sons-in-law.

Soldiers from the Yorkshire Regiment will carry his coffin to the crematorium on Saturday, with a firing party, a bugler and a ceremonial guard also forming part of the service.

Six representatives from the Army Foundation College in Harrogate, where Sir Tom was made an honorary colonel, will then form a ceremonial guard.

A firing party of 14 will each fire three rounds in unison, and a bugler will sound The Last Post at the end of the private service.

Sir Tom as he watched a Spitfire flypast. Picture: PA

There are plans to plant trees around the world in his honour, and his family hope that the Trees for Tom initiative will result in a wood in his home county of Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India, where he served during the Second World War.

Once Covid-19 restrictions permit, the family say they will place Sir Tom's ashes in Yorkshire, with his parents and grandparents in the Moore family plot.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: "In national emergencies ordinary people do extraordinary things and inspire us all to pull together to overcome adversity.

"Few will have heard of Sir Tom before this crisis but his contribution and example now lives on in us all.

"The armed forces are immensely proud to contribute to the celebration of his extraordinary life of service."