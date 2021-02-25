Captain Sir Tom Moore would ‘chuckle’ at plans to plant trees in his honour, daughter says

Sir Tom's family have chosen two environmental charities to grow his "legacy forest". Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Captain Sir Tom Moore would have “chuckled” at plans for trees to be planted around the world in his honour, his daughter has said.

The Woodland Trust's Trees for Tom campaign hopes to continue the great man's legacy by planting new trees to help combat climate change.

"I think he would be so pleased. He would be chuckling and he would just think that is wonderful", his daughter, Lucy Teixeira, 52, said.

Sir Tom's family have chosen two environmental charities to grow his "legacy forest" on behalf of the fundraiser who raised more than £32 million for NHS charities last year.

They hope the initiative will result in a wood in Yorkshire and the reforestation of part of India. Both are “places dear to his heart”, as Yorkshire was his home and he spent time serving in India.

"Dad was happiest outdoors, walking in all seasons, pottering in the garden, and listening to the birds," his daughter added.

"He loved wildlife and watching nature programmes. And like every grandparent, he was concerned about what the future holds for his four grandchildren and the negative impact we are having on our planet. "

She said: "I can't think of anything better and I know Dad would be delighted that his hope for a brighter tomorrow was being honoured in this way."

The family have chosen the Woodland Trust, which is the UK's largest woodland conservation charity, and TreeSisters, which helps fund the planting of millions of trees in locations such as India, Brazil and Cameroon.

The charity fundraiser, who captured the hearts of the nation with his fundraising efforts during the first lockdown, died in Bedford Hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.