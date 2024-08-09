Plane crashes in Brazil with 62 people onboard

The plane was seeing falling from the sky. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A plane has crashed in Brazil with 62 people onboard.

The airline VoePass confirmed in a statement that a plane heading to Sao Paulo's international airport Guarulhos crashed with 58 passengers and four crew members aboard.

The local firefighters corps confirmed that the plane fell in the city of Vinhedo, but did not offer more details.

The total number of people who have died has not been confirmed.

🚨 Breaking: Tragedy in Vinhedo, São Paulo State, Brazil. Voepass Flight 2283 has crashed into homes after what appears to be a stall or malfunction, claiming the lives of all 62 on board. Authorities are still assessing the situation on the ground, with no confirmation yet on… pic.twitter.com/jskhqRL2gp — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 9, 2024

Brazil's TV GloboNews showed footage of a large area on fire and smoke coming out of an apparent plane fuselage.

Additional footage on GloboNews showed a plane drifting downward vertically, spiralling as it fell.

At an event in southern Brazil, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva asked the crowd to stand and observe a minute of silence.

He said that it seemed that everyone onboard had died.

“Very sad news,” Mr Lula wrote on social media.

"All my solidarity to the families and friends of the victims."