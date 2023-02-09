Two 11-year-old girls and woman, 38, among five arrested over 'racially aggravated attack'

9 February 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 9 February 2023, 11:31

By Danielle DeWolfe

Two 11-year-old girls are among five people arrested following what police describe as a "racially aggravated attack" on a Surrey schoolgirl, as a sixth suspect remains at large.

Police were called to the assault outside Thomas Knyvett College in Ashford, Surrey, at 2.30pm on Monday where they found the injured victim.

Shocking footage of the attack has since begun circulating on social media showing two girls, aged 15 and 16-years-old respectively, set upon the victim, who is black, with three other individuals.

The footage has now been viewed over half a million times and shows the girl's braids being ripped from her head, as a young girl, dressed in a pink track suit, continues to kick her head as part of the sustained attack.

Following the arrival of police, a 39-year-old woman, a 16-year-old girl, two 11-year-old girls (reports of their ages vary), and a 43-year-old man have been arrested over the attack.

Adult voices can be heard throughout the altercation, which appear to be encouraging the fight and instructing the teenagers on tactics.

Officers say a sixth attacker, a 16-year-old girl, continues to be sought over the incident and is aware of the police interest.

Throughout the prolonged, brutal assault, which lasts for two-minutes, screams can be heard, with five girls and an adult surrounding the victim.

Following the incident, a spokesman for Surrey Police said: "We are aware that this incident will have caused concern among students, parents, and staff at Thomas Knyvett College, as well as the wider community.

"We would like to reassure you that an investigation is under way, five arrests have been made in connection with this incident, and we are working closely with Thomas Knyvett College as we investigate this matter."

It comes as a petition has been launched calling for the school's headmaster, Richard Beeson, to be brought to account following his lack of action over the incident.

Mr Beeson can be seen intervening at the end of the two-minute video, stepping in alongside another man in a bid to separate the group as braids lay strewn across the pavement.

The page, which has now garnered nearly 70,000 signatures, was set up by Magdalene Imonioro and features the slogan 'Enough is enough! Black Lives Matter!'

The description accompanying the petition reads: "A young black female student was viciously attacked by a white female student, her sisters and mother right outside her school - Thomas Knyvett college.

The petition calls for Headmaster Richard Beeson to be held to account over a lack of intervention during the prolonged attack.
The petition calls for Headmaster Richard Beeson to be held to account over a lack of intervention during the prolonged attack. Picture: Change.org

"No attempt was made by anyone to stop this vicious attack.

"The principal at this college casually strolls into the scene and does nothing to break up the fight. He allows the perpetrators of the crime to walk away after inflicting bodily harm on the young girl."

One signee wrote: "This is highly unacceptable & needs to be properly addressed. That adult incensing her kids to brutally attack one young black girl should be sentenced & declared unfit to be a mom. Social workers swing into action & take those rude kids into care!!!"

While another says: "Parents should be taken to court for edging the girls on and the Head Teacher sacked for allowing this to go on for so long - absolutely disgusting."

