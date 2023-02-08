School dinner staff 'humiliated students, removing pizzas, cookies and water from their plates with tongs over debts'

8 February 2023, 21:44 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 21:46

A mother has claimed that children's school dinners were "removed from their plates with tongs" over debts in front of other students at a school in Liverpool.
A mother has claimed that children's school dinners were "removed from their plates with tongs" over debts in front of other students at a school in Liverpool. Picture: Google Maps

By Chris Samuel

A mother has claimed that children's school dinners were "removed from their plates with tongs" over debts in front of other students at a school in Liverpool.

The parent, who asked to remain anonymous so her children were not embarrassed, claimed Liverpool College on Queen's Drive "humiliated" students as they sat to eat lunch in the school's canteen on Thursday, February 2.

Staff reportedly came through the lunch hall with tongs to take away slices of pizza, cookies and bottles of water from pupils, The Echo reported.

Staff then told children, who were said to have been left "in tears", to inform their parents about their bills, the mum said.

"The school wrote to parents last week threatening to take legal action over minimal balances," she said.

Read more: Expert diver leading river search for Nicola Bulley dramatically calls it off declaring she's not in the water

Read more: Former MP Jared O'Mara guilty of six counts of expenses fraud to fund his cocaine habit

"They then decided to humiliate scores of children as their accounts for school meals had slipped into a negative balance.

"The lunch staff publicly shamed the children by coming through the lunch hall with tongs and removing slices of pizzas, cookies, and bottles of water from their plates.

"I think the word from one of them was "not today" as they took one of the child's two slices of pizza.

"To add insult to injury the food then had to be disposed of as the children had touched it.

"Children were left in tears, ringing their parents to have their accounts topped up, but even this wasn't enough as they were then told it took time to register and sent them away again.'

Liverpool College on Queen's Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside.
Liverpool College on Queen's Drive, Liverpool, Merseyside. Picture: Google Maps

The parent, whose own children weren't affected but where shocked to see how their friends were allegedly treated said she understands that schools shouldn't have to deal with the debts but said she "couldn't help but think" there was a better way to communicate with parents.

She continued: "I cannot believe that any school would treat families like this particularly one which purports to have such high values.

"There are many families across the city who are struggling with the cost of living.

"Children having to call their parents telling them they need to top up in January must have been really embarrassing.'

Principal Mr Hans van Mourik Broekman denied that any pupil has or will ever go without lunch at the school.

He told outlet: 'No pupil at Liverpool College has ever or will ever go without a lunch.

"The College and its catering company partner do need to limit the amount currently owed by parents to our caterer as it is at unsustainable levels.

"We appreciate times are difficult and we will not see pupils go without a lunch.

"These policies have been explained in writing to parents and pupils, and the College has apologised for any upset caused by their introduction.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Hope for survivors fading as death toll in Turkey and Syria quake nears 12,000

Families wait for news after a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval, Quebec

Two children die as bus crashes into daycare centre in Canada

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky in surprise trips to London and Paris as he seeks more advanced weapons

The high altitude balloon floating over the US

China has conducted spy balloon programme for years, says Pentagon

Designer Stella Jean

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

Archie Battersbee, 12

Archie Battersbee died accidentally in 'prank or experiment' that went wrong, coroner concludes

Former NATO Secretary General Lord George Robertson calls for the UK to focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's

UK should focus on building a 'war economy' similar to Russia's, former NATO chief says

Olena Motorna fled Kyiv with her mum and her now-four-year-old son

'He's the best': Ukrainians react to Zelenskyy's visit to the UK

A Finnish skier whose penis froze mid-race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics has made a remarkable comeback, bagging a gold medal in 15km freestyle skiing championship in Tampere last month.

Finish skier whose penis froze mid-race in Beijing Winter Olympics last year makes remarkable comeback

Andrew Marr has said that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky's call for fighter jets as he addressed Parliament was "hard politics", said he showed he has the theatrical streak shared by all great leaders.

Andrew Marr: How and when does the brutal war in Ukraine end?

There had been reports that ex-Premier League star Christian Atsu had been found following the earthquake in Turkey

Ex-Prem star Christian Atsu still missing after Turkey earthquake despite claims he was pulled from rubble alive

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the UK's Challenger 2 tanks would be in operation in Ukraine by "next month"

Sunak insists 'nothing is off the table' as Zelenskyy reiterates call for British fighter jets

Exclusive
Boris Johnson has called for Sunak to "get on with" sending fighter jets to Ukraine

'Get on with it': Boris Johnson rejects Sunak's claims it's 'not practical' to send fighter jets to Ukraine

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are likely to be invited to King Charles's Coronation

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be attending King Charles's Coronation?

Luton ranked England's worst place to live as over 105,000 people cast votes

Britain's top 20 'worst places to live' list revealed as commuter town takes top spot - where did your hometown place?

The leopard attacked several people outside the courtroom before heading inside

Leopard breaks into courtroom and attacks several people before being locked up in a cage

Latest News

See more Latest News

MP's to get a medal upon leaving parliament.

MPs should get £160,000 payoff and a medal if they are kicked out of office, report suggests
Captain Chandi joined the Army Reserves at the age of 19 and the regular Army at 27.

'I need to do some training!': Kate admits her fitness levels need work after attempting tyre pulls during royal visit
People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014

International team blames Putin for supplying MH17 missile as it suspends probe

King Charles alongside his first 50p

King Charles III bank notes and coins: Are they in circulation yet?

Jared O'Mara

Former MP Jared O'Mara guilty of six counts of expenses fraud to fund his cocaine habit

Investigators have said there are 'strong indications' Putin supplied the missile that downed the MH17 flight

Putin 'supplied' missile that shot down MH17 flight over Ukraine in 2014, investigators say
New Look, Birmingham set to close

New Look announces the closure of six stores across Britain - is yours on the list?

Where are the Fawlty Towers cast now

Fawlty Towers cast: who starred in original series with John Cleese and Connie Booth, where are they now?
Meghan Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle

Who are Meghan Markle's siblings?

Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river

Expert diver leading river search for Nicola Bulley dramatically calls it off declaring she's not in the water

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

UK must 'tread very carefully' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

UK is 'sleepwalking towards an utter disaster' with Russia, warns Tom Swarbrick caller

Nelson Mandela

Andrew Marr: President Zelenskyy is the 'nearest equivalent' political leader to Nelson Mandela
Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit