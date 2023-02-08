Nicola Bulley's 'distraught' partner visits scene with diving specialist who says missing mum didn't fall in river

Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Nicola Bulley's "distraught" partner has paid an emotional visit to the river where she is believed to have gone missing to speak to diving specialist Peter Faulding, who is wrapping up his team's search for the missing mum.

Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley's partner, was seen speaking to search specialist Peter Faulding, who told LBC this morning he does not think she has fallen into the river.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.10am on the morning of January 27.

Her phone and dog were found at around 9.30am at a bench near the river by another dog-walker, with police working on the theory she fell into the Wyre - despite friends of the family suggesting that is not the case.

Mr Faulding reiterated his belief that if Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, her body would have surfaced by now.

He told LBC: "I took Paul over to the bench and showed him the area we have covered. We are happy that the area where Nicola's phone was found, and the harness, we've thoroughly searched it all the way down to the weir.

"We've confirmed to Paul that there is nothing in that area."

The diving specialist also said Ms Bulley's disappearance was "baffling" and that he would have expected her body to have been found on the afternoon she was reported missing.

Mr Faulding, who has led his team's search for Ms Bulley alongside police for several days, said Ms Bulley's family have been "distraught" throughout the search.

He said: "All the family are clearly distraught as anyone would be and it's not a nice place to be. It's upsetting for me dealing with the family and dealing with a loved one who is in missing."

He added: "Most bodies are found by members of the public. Where we have suicides, they just come up in the river and the public have an unfortunate find. That's what I'm surprised about that Nicola hasn't been found so far".

The diving specialist told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday: "I don’t think she fell in the water. That's just my opinion with all the drownings I've dealt with over the years.

"They normally go down and the police dive team are brilliant, they know what they're doing, professional, they would have found her, as we would've done.

"We locate people quickly. That's what I'm shocked with, that she's disappeared."

Mr Faulding confirmed his team have covered the area they were tasked with searching by police and will now leave the area.

Police, alongside diver's from Mr Faulding's company, headed out to the river again this morning, where super high-tech sonar camera scoured the riverbed in search of a potential body.

It is believed the camera is able to see through to the bottom of the river and any potential obstacle that would be in its way.

There has been no trace of the mother-of-two as search efforts ramp up as the search continues into its second week.

Mr Faulding said he will focus on searching the river in the area of a weir, downstream from where Ms Bulley's phone was found.

The police's "main working hypothesis" is that the mother-of-two fell into the River Wyre near to the village of St Michael's on Wyre, but officers are following some 500 lines of enquiriy.

Nicola Bulley went missing 12 days ago. Picture: Alamy

But her family and friends have claimed there is "no evidence" to support this and Mr Faulding previously suggested police wonder if it could have been used as a "decoy".

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Lancashire Police also said that Nicola Bulley did not leave the field where she was walking Willow via Rowanwater, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.

Officers are now focusing on a river path that leads from the fields back to Garstang Road and are appealing for drivers and cyclists to come forward.

Nicola's partner, Paul Ansell, said earlier in the week: "It's been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need."

Police have hit out at amateur sleuths and online speculation over the case.

Superintendent Sally Riley said: "We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect."

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell visited the riverside this morning. Picture: LBC

She added: "There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict.

"Whilst it may be well intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that.

"In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in and causing damage or committing a burglary."

She went on: "Because there is no criminal element yet identified, and we don't expect there to be in this inquiry, then we're not starting to go into houses because that's not where the inquiry is leading us,"