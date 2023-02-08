Nicola Bulley's 'distraught' partner visits scene with diving specialist who says missing mum didn't fall in river

8 February 2023, 12:46 | Updated: 8 February 2023, 14:36

Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river
Search specialist Peter Faulding has told LBC he does not think missing Nicola Bulley has fallen into the river. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Kieran Kelly

Nicola Bulley's "distraught" partner has paid an emotional visit to the river where she is believed to have gone missing to speak to diving specialist Peter Faulding, who is wrapping up his team's search for the missing mum.

Paul Ansell, Ms Bulley's partner, was seen speaking to search specialist Peter Faulding, who told LBC this morning he does not think she has fallen into the river.

Ms Bulley, 45, was last seen in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire, at around 9.10am on the morning of January 27.

Her phone and dog were found at around 9.30am at a bench near the river by another dog-walker, with police working on the theory she fell into the Wyre - despite friends of the family suggesting that is not the case.

Mr Faulding reiterated his belief that if Ms Bulley had fallen into the river, her body would have surfaced by now.

He told LBC: "I took Paul over to the bench and showed him the area we have covered. We are happy that the area where Nicola's phone was found, and the harness, we've thoroughly searched it all the way down to the weir.

"We've confirmed to Paul that there is nothing in that area."

The diving specialist also said Ms Bulley's disappearance was "baffling" and that he would have expected her body to have been found on the afternoon she was reported missing.

Mr Faulding, who has led his team's search for Ms Bulley alongside police for several days, said Ms Bulley's family have been "distraught" throughout the search.

He said: "All the family are clearly distraught as anyone would be and it's not a nice place to be. It's upsetting for me dealing with the family and dealing with a loved one who is in missing."

He added: "Most bodies are found by members of the public. Where we have suicides, they just come up in the river and the public have an unfortunate find. That's what I'm surprised about that Nicola hasn't been found so far".

The diving specialist told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday: "I don’t think she fell in the water. That's just my opinion with all the drownings I've dealt with over the years.

"They normally go down and the police dive team are brilliant, they know what they're doing, professional, they would have found her, as we would've done.

"We locate people quickly. That's what I'm shocked with, that she's disappeared."

Mr Faulding confirmed his team have covered the area they were tasked with searching by police and will now leave the area.

Police, alongside diver's from Mr Faulding's company, headed out to the river again this morning, where super high-tech sonar camera scoured the riverbed in search of a potential body.

It is believed the camera is able to see through to the bottom of the river and any potential obstacle that would be in its way.

Read more: Police looking at 500 lines of enquiry in Nicola Bulley hunt but still believe she fell into river

There has been no trace of the mother-of-two as search efforts ramp up as the search continues into its second week.

Mr Faulding said he will focus on searching the river in the area of a weir, downstream from where Ms Bulley's phone was found.

The police's "main working hypothesis" is that the mother-of-two fell into the River Wyre near to the village of St Michael's on Wyre, but officers are following some 500 lines of enquiriy.

Nicola Bulley went missing 12 days ago
Nicola Bulley went missing 12 days ago. Picture: Alamy

But her family and friends have claimed there is "no evidence" to support this and Mr Faulding previously suggested police wonder if it could have been used as a "decoy".

Ms Bulley is described as white, 5ft 3in, with light brown, shoulder-length hair.

Read more: Epsom headteacher 'made distressed phone call to sister just minutes before being shot dead by husband'

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing a long black gilet jacket with a hood, black jeans and olive green ankle wellington boots.

Lancashire Police also said that Nicola Bulley did not leave the field where she was walking Willow via Rowanwater, either through the site itself or via the piece of land at the side.

Officers are now focusing on a river path that leads from the fields back to Garstang Road and are appealing for drivers and cyclists to come forward.

Nicola's partner, Paul Ansell, said earlier in the week: "It's been ten days now since Nicola went missing and I have two little girls who miss their mummy desperately and who need her back.

"This has been such a tough time for the girls especially but also for me and all of Nicola’s family and friends, as well as the wider community and I want to thank them for their love and support.

"We are also really grateful to Peter and his team from SGI for coming up and helping support the work of Lancashire Police as they continue their investigation.

"If anyone has any information which could help find Nicola, I urge them to get in touch with the police and help us provide the answers we all so badly need."

Police have hit out at amateur sleuths and online speculation over the case.

Superintendent Sally Riley said: "We will not tolerate online abuse of anyone, including innocent witnesses, members of the family and friends, of local businesses, or of criminal damage or burglary. We will be taking a strong line on that, as you would expect."

Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell visited the riverside this morning
Nicola Bulley's partner Paul Ansell visited the riverside this morning. Picture: LBC

She added: "There are some properties along the riverside which are empty or derelict.

"Whilst it may be well intentioned that people think that that could be a line of inquiry, I would ask them to desist from doing that.

"In some cases it may be criminal if they are breaking in and causing damage or committing a burglary."

She went on: "Because there is no criminal element yet identified, and we don't expect there to be in this inquiry, then we're not starting to go into houses because that's not where the inquiry is leading us,"

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

King Charles alongside his first 50p

King Charles III bank notes and coins: Are they in circulation yet?

Breaking
Breaking News

Former MP Jared O'Mara guilty of six counts of expenses fraud to fund his cocaine habit

Investigators have said there are 'strong indications' Putin supplied the missile that downed the MH17 flight

Putin 'supplied' missile that shot down MH17 flight over Ukraine in 2014, investigators say

New Look, Birmingham set to close

New Look announces the closure of six stores across Britain - is yours on the list?

Where are the Fawlty Towers cast now

Fawlty Towers cast: who starred in original series with John Cleese and Connie Booth, where are they now?

Meghan Markle and half-brother Thomas Markle

Who are Meghan Markle's siblings?

People walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine, on July 17 2014

International team blames Putin for supplying MH17 missile as it suspends probe

A woman who lives locally said: "She was just a typical, well brought-up, lovely little girl. It's just tragic."

Husband of Epsom College head was living apart from family weeks before shooting dead wife and seven-year-old daughter

King Charles alongside his first stamp

Why is King Charles III not wearing a crown on his stamps and coins?

Tractors park in front of the Grand Palais museum, left, in Paris on Wednesday

Farmers drive hundreds of tractors to Paris to protest against pesticide ban

People try to reach people trapped under the debris of a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey

Hope for survivors fading as deaths in Turkey and Syria earthquake pass 11,000

Samantha Markle's defamation case will see both Meghan and Harry appear in a US court to give evidence,

Harry and Meghan forced to give evidence in US court case after half-sister brings defamation suit against royals

Marie Hay, 40 and her two daughters were walking their husky along the seafront in Redcar, Yorkshire on February 5

Three women and a man rushed to hospital after two 'unleashed bulldogs' attacked their husky on a beach

Designer Stella Jean

Stella Jean quits Milan Fashion Week over ‘lack of diversity and inclusion’

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol

China says it was smeared in Biden’s State of the Union speech

President Joe Biden walks from the podium after the State of the Union address

Joe Biden calls for unity in State of the Union address

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny' Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post

'Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny': Madonna blasts critics in lengthy Instagram post
Teachers are walking out next month

Teacher strike dates 2023: When is the next walkout and why?

Convicted Met Police rapist David Carrick is to have his ‘lenient’ sentence reviewed after the Attorney General was besieged with complaints following his sentencing.

Met rapist David Carrick’s ‘lenient’ sentence to be reviewed after Attorney General besieged with complaints
The Church will review the gendered language used when referring to God

Stop calling God 'He'? Church of England debates dropping 'gendered language' when referring to the Lord
The Simpsons family

Disney cuts Simpsons ‘forced labour’ episode in Hong Kong

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022
A shipment of cocaine floats on the surface of the Pacific Ocean with Royal New Zealand Navy vessel HMNZS Manawanui behind

Cocaine with street value of £261 million found floating in ocean

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses parliament

'Wings for freedom': Zelenskyy thanks Britain for support as he asks for fighter jets in historic Parliamentary address
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola Bulley is not in the river' insists search specialist Peter Faulding as cops probe 500 lines of inquiry
Raheem Taylor

Man executed for killing girlfriend and three children despite innocence claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick
James O'Brien

'People say oh god, not that 30p racist': Councillor 'disgusted' to represent deputy chair Lee Anderson's constituency
Ex-First Minister of Scotland

Nicola Sturgeon's 'self-indulgence' threatens single-sex spaces and drives women to vote Tory, Alex Salmond says
Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab

Shelagh Fogarty calls out Dominic Raab for 'deceitful' claims about increase in rape convictions
James O'Brien

'Nigel Farage is far too left-wing for my dad': Caller blames pro-Brexit father for failure of his business
‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle

‘Secretary of State for Pointless Culture Wars’: James O’Brien jabs at Kemi Badenoch in Cabinet reshuffle
Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system
Husband colluded with former Police Superintendent ‘sex pest’ to drop his marital rape case, says caller

Husband colluded with ‘sex pest’ ex-Police Superintendent to drop his marital rape case, says caller
Shelagh Fogarty 06/02/23

‘God give me some help!’: Desperate mother shares 8-year struggle to get dog phobia treatment for autistic son
Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

Caller 'embarrassed by lack of compassion’ towards migrants as PM threatens to pull UK out of ECHR

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit