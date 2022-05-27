'One of the very best': Brave police dog dies chasing down moped thieves

The Met released a photo of Stanley. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

A brave police dog has died while hunting down a pair of moped thieves.

PD Xavier Charles, known as Stanley, was "one of the very best police dogs", the Met said.

The six-year-old canine, who worked across London, suddenly collapsed while chasing the thieves after suffering suspected heart failure.

Officers said in a statement: "Rest easy Stan, you have left your mark on our world and you will live long in the memory of so many who had the pleasure to know you."

A statement from the Met added: "Our thoughts are with his closest friend and handler, PC Williams."

Stanley was a general purpose and firearms support dog.

He was described as "larger than life" and a dog that loved to work, amassing more than 280 “results” and making it to national police dog trials in 2019.

He died on the early hours of Sunday.

"Whilst this is still very raw, we have been asked to share this sad news to not only remember this wonderful, faithful and loyal friend," the statement added.