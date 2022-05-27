CCTV shows teen killers chase Shaun Wright-Phillips' nephew, 16, with knife

27 May 2022, 19:50

By Megan Hinton

Three men were jailed for a total of 61 years after they were found guilty of murdering the nephew of ex-Manchester City footballer Shaun Wright-Phillips.

Rhamero West, 16 had just completed his first day at college when he was chased by his attackers who used a long-bladed knife "like a baton in a relay race".

Ryan Cashin, 19, Marquis Richards, 17, and Giovanni Lawrence, 20, "hunted Rhamero son down like a pack of wolves" before attacking him "without a motive".

The catering student was struck four times with one of the wounds severing an artery in the back of his left thigh which resulted in a fatal loss of blood.

On Friday the three men were jailed with Cashin and Lawrence receiving life sentences, with minimum terms of 24 years and 21 years respectively before they can be considered for parole.

Richards will be detained in custody for at least 18 years.

Read more: Human trafficking gang jailed for 'exploiting over 300 women in 5 brothels across London'

The young men were jailed for a total of 61 years
The young men were jailed for a total of 61 years. Picture: GMP

The killers "giggled and smirked" throughout their trial.

In an emotional statement, Rhamero's mother, Kelly Brown, told the jury: "To the court, my boy is just a statistic - another case - but to me this is real life and my beautiful fun-loving, caring, respectable boy who loved his family.

"Rhamero is our youngest son aged 16 and had his whole life ahead of him with so many goals he wanted to achieve. Goals that were taken away from him in such a cruel and horrific way.

"He was looking forward to his first day at college and he enjoyed even just his short time of space there. Rhamero was going to see his friends after college and he never made it home.

"All those involved in taking my son's life will serve their time and justice will be prevailed.

"However during this time we know that they will still be able to have contact with family and will one day be released back into society. Their families will not suffer the way we have.

Read more: Double killer escapes from open prison for second time as police launch manhunt

"These people will still be able to set and achieve goals, have a family, go on holidays and be around all those that love them. This was robbed from Rhamero.

"We are doing a life sentence and things will never be the same again for us and his family. Rhamero touched the lives of not just his family, friends but the community as well.

"Why did these individuals want to kill our boy, chase him down and take his life? We ask this question all the time.

"These boys hunted my son down like a pack of wolves, none of them considering the real impact on not only our family but theirs alike.

"You will probably list your problems to get a lighter sentence, autistic, being young etc, the court hears it all. However you took our son's life.

"From start to finish during this trial I have seen no remorse from any of the defendants and what they have done to our boy.

"You have been giggling and smirking in the dock like it's all a big game to you. This is real.

"None of you have any respect for myself, my family or even this courtroom."

Read more: Kevin Spacey charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men

Addressing Richards - who can be named after reporting restrictions were lifted - she said: "Marquis, thank you for showing me who you are.

"The last day you got found guilty you did a cut-throat gesture and told me my son had been smoked. So all I can say is thank you for showing your true colours."

All three laughed and waved to the upstairs public gallery as they were led from the dock.

Prosecutors were not able to outline a motive for the murder but said Rhamero was driving a stolen BMW when Richards approached from another stolen vehicle on Princess Parkway on the late afternoon of September 9 last year.

Richards wielded a knife at the driver's window in stationary traffic before a high-speed pursuit followed in which Rhamero collided with another vehicle and hit a tree.

The youngster and his passengers fled from the car before Cashin cornered Rhamero in the front garden of a house in Norton Street.

Local residents attempted to administer first aid to Rhamero before paramedics arrived and conducted open heart surgery in the street. He later died in hospital.

Following sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Rhamero was only 16-years-old when he was violently, and needlessly, murdered in broad daylight by a group of teenagers. No parent should ever have to receive the news that their child has been killed and the perpetrators, refusing to admit responsibility, have only added to their suffering by forcing them to endure the pain of a trial.

"These three caused carnage across South Manchester in the lead up to Rhamero's death and it's a miracle that no members of the public were also injured as a result of their reckless driving and acts of violence.

"From the outset, my team have been committed to securing the best possible outcome for Rhamero and his family. Our investigation saw us speak with hundreds of witnesses and trawl through many more hours of CCTV footage as we pieced together the events of that afternoon. 

"I'm pleased that we've been able to secure a combined sentence of more than 61 years' imprisonment and although sadly this result won't bring Rhamero back, I hope it provides his family with a sense of justice and closure."

Lisa Connor, senior prosecutor for CPS North West, said: "The men who have been convicted of his murder pursued him relentlessly and gave him no chance to escape or defend himself."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Met released a photo of Stanley

'One of the very best': Brave police dog dies chasing down moped thieves

The Met officer has been suspended

Serving Met officer charged with rape of woman on Brighton beach

The gang ran at least five brothels, with locations in Acton, Ealing, Paddington, White City, and Dudden Hill

Human trafficking gang jailed for 'exploiting over 300 women in 5 brothels across London'

Angela Rayner hit out at Boris Johnson over changes to the code

Boris accused of 'watering down' ministerial code and 'saving his own skin'

UK monkeypox cases has passed 100

UK monkeypox cases pass 100 as another 16 infections detected in England

Ian Fenn is taking Sainsbury's to court after the supermarket giant refused access to his assistance cat Chloe.

Autistic man, 51, sues Sainsbury's for banning his assistance cat Chloe

The board change will move it in line with the men's

Wimbledon drops Miss and Mrs titles on female champion's board in modernisation bid

Darren Pilkington (left) killed his girlfriend Carly Fairhurst in 2006.

Double killer escapes from open prison for second time as police launch manhunt

NATO sent two Norwegian F-35s to respond to the Russian planes

NATO scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft near border with Finland

The RMT union has called off its London Underground strike on June 3 2020, the opening day of the Queen's Jubilee weekend.

RMT calls off planned London Underground strike over Queen's Jubilee weekend

Some of the Queen's troops have reportedly been arrested

Queen’s troops arrested over drug offences days before Platinum Jubilee parade

The weather for the Jubilee weekend is currently difficult to predict

Jubilee bank holiday celebrations threatened by 'unpredictable' rain

Daniel Briceno Garcia, 46, killed his two landlords Sonia Butron Calvi, 66, and Edgar Aguilera Daza, 60 (right) in Stockwell last year.

Man who stabbed landlords to death over Covid lockdown fears jailed for 33 years

Passengers reported chaotic scenes at Gatwick today and there have been warnings of long queues at Dover

Half-term holiday chaos as mass queues form at airports and two hour waits for ferries

A further twenty cases of hepatitis cases in children under 10 have been confirmed in the UK.

Twenty more cases of hepatitis reported in children taking UK total to over 200

Footage of the shocking incident has been shared widely online

Man dies in boot of police car in Brazil after officers turned it into 'gas chamber'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Children called 911 during Texas school shooting saying ‘please send police’
A damaged building ruined by attacks in Hostomel, outskirts Kyiv, Ukraine (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Russia squeezes Ukrainian strongholds in east

A worker disinfecting a table in Pyongyang

Doubt cast on North Korea’s claim of just 69 coronavirus deaths
Rishi Sunak has urged wealthy individuals to donate their £400 energy rebate to charity.

Sunak urges rich to give £400 to charity as he defends giving second-home owners payout
Relatives outside the blaze hospital

Senegal’s president calls for national mourning after 11 babies die in fire
Russian superyacht Amadea

US wins latest round of legal battle to seize oligarch’s yacht in Fiji
Joe and Irma Garcia were married for 24 years

Widower of teacher shot dead in Texas massacre dies ‘of broken heart’ days after shooting
Messages are written on a cross honouring Irma Garcia, a teacher who was killed in this week's elementary school shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, Thursday

Grieving husband of teacher killed in Texas school rampage collapses and dies
In this April 24, 2019, photo, members of South Korean K-Pop group BTS arrive to attend The Fact Music Awards in Incheon, South Korea

K-pop sensation BTS to launch new show on Apple Music 1

Rishi Sunak's £15b giveaway will save lives, says energy boss

'Relieved' energy boss hails Rishi Sunak's £15bn living cost package as a lifesaver

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lord O'Neill hails 'really cool' initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate

Lord O'Neill hails initiative for people to donate energy bill rebate to less fortunate
Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

Irate caller fumes over millionaires getting £400 fuel grant

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

James O'Brien dissects 'baffling' US gun control opposition

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package

'Better late than never': Economist reacts to Rishi Sunak's cost of living support package
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson 'thinks he's the real victim' of Partygate
Iain Dale spoke out about Boris Johnson after the publication of Sue Gray's report

Iain Dale: PM has 'big challenge' winning back trust of people who voted for him in 2019
Andrew Marr branded Boris Johnson an "albino gorilla"

Marr: Boris is an albino gorilla next to timid little Tories who'd rather hide than face him
Cross Question 25/05 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question 25/05 | Watch again

'Why did I bother sticking by the rules?': Chris Bryant tells of lockdown struggle to find care for dad

'Why did I bother with the rules?': Chris Bryant's lockdown struggle to find care for dad
'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

'He should be absolutely ashamed': Shelagh Fogarty slams PM over Partygate

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London