Dom Joly 7pm - 10pm
Police launch urgent hunt for 11-year-old boy who ‘sexually assaulted’ woman in broad daylight
27 December 2024, 18:40
Police have launched an urgent hunt for a boy aged 11 or 12 schoolboy who allegedly “sexually assaulted” a woman in broad daylight.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
The alleged incident took place at around noon in Woodford, Northants on December 17.
The pre-teenager approached the woman before touching her inappropriately, according to Northamptonshire Police.
The force is now urgently seeking any eyewitness accounts as they hunt the schoolboy.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Woodford.
Read more: Airport passengers across UK face delays and disruption due to foggy weather
Read more: Man arrested over hit-and-run collision which killed cyclist
"The incident happened on Tuesday, December 17, between 12pm and 12.30pm, when a boy approached a woman and touched her inappropriately.
"The suspect is described as a white boy, aged 11 to 12 years, with short, light brown hair and wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.
"He walked away in the direction of Mill Road.
"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."