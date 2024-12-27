Police launch urgent hunt for 11-year-old boy who ‘sexually assaulted’ woman in broad daylight

27 December 2024, 18:40

Northamptonshire police are searching for a boy aged 11 or 12.
Northamptonshire police are searching for a boy aged 11 or 12. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a boy aged 11 or 12 schoolboy who allegedly “sexually assaulted” a woman in broad daylight.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The alleged incident took place at around noon in Woodford, Northants on December 17.

The pre-teenager approached the woman before touching her inappropriately, according to Northamptonshire Police.

The force is now urgently seeking any eyewitness accounts as they hunt the schoolboy.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said today: "Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a woman was sexually assaulted in Woodford.

Police officers on the beat, The Market Square, Northampton.
Police officers on the beat, The Market Square, Northampton. Picture: Alamy

"The incident happened on Tuesday, December 17, between 12pm and 12.30pm, when a boy approached a woman and touched her inappropriately.

"The suspect is described as a white boy, aged 11 to 12 years, with short, light brown hair and wearing a black bomber jacket and blue jeans.

"He walked away in the direction of Mill Road.

"Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101."

