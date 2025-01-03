Police officer who 'took indecent images of himself' in station and colleague he exchanged 'vile' texts with dismissed

3 January 2025, 19:57

PC Thomas Lightfoot took indecent videos of himself while on duty at Weston Favell Police Station.
PC Thomas Lightfoot took indecent videos of himself while on duty at Weston Favell Police Station. Picture: Google street view

By Jacob Paul

A Northamptonshire police officer who took indecent images of himself in uniform while on police premises has been dismissed, along with a colleague who he exchanged "vile" WhatsApp messages with.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former officer, PC Thomas Lightfoot took indecent photographs of himself in police clothing on multiple occasions, including April 3 and April 16, 2024. 

In a separate incident on April 8, 2024, PC Lightfoot filmed a video while on duty at Campbell Square Police Station masturbating while in uniform.

He committed the same offence at Weston Favell Police Station on April 19 and May 1, 2024.

A misconduct disciplinary hearing held on Friday heard how PC Lightfoot, along with his colleague PC Robert Rowland, had also exchanged “vile” messages.

In some WhatsApps, they reportedly advocated for the violence against women and children.

Read more: Fresh CCTV released of New Orleans terror suspect just an hour before attack as police reveal he had IED-packed cooler

Read more: Tesla Cybertruck driver shot himself in head before explosion as police 'not ruling out' links to New Orleans case

They also expressed their approval of stalking women and had discussed a female colleagues’ appearance.

The officers referred to members of the public in a derogatory way and  used discriminatory language about people’s heritage, the  misconduct panel heard.

The grim messages were exchanged between 2018 and 2022.

They both failed to report each other when they received the messages.

PC Rowland, who received the force’s Response Officer of the Year award in 2021, failed to attend professional standards interviews while under investigation, as did PC Lightfoot.  

PC Rowland submitted a letter alleging that he was a "changed man" and said that there was “no point trying to defend himself”. 

PC Lightfoot admitted that the accusations amounted to gross misconduct.

Both men did not attend a hearing on January 3, with PC Rowland citing medical issues. PC Rowland resigned from the force in advance but was set to be dismissed.

PC Lightfoot submitted a resignation letter in recent days which has not yet been processed. He was dismissed without notice as a result. 

Chief Constable Balhatchet said following the hearing: “As the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, to hear and read about such vile behaviour, I am disgusted. 

“These Officers are a total disgrace to the public of Northamptonshire, this Force and the wider police service. As I have stated before, I will continue to take the strongest possible action to root out people like these Officers, who should be nowhere near the police service.

"The public, and honourable, decent police officers who work hard through their whole careers to serve the public, deserve no less.

"The Officers’ conduct is entirely incompatible with continuing to serve. I have no hesitation in dismissing PC Lightfoot without notice and finding former PC Rowland would have been dismissed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley said: “You can’t feel anything other than utter revulsion at the deeply racist, sexist and misogynistic messaging that went on between these two individuals over a long period of time on WhatsApp.

"Furthermore, Lightfoot took it upon himself to take indecent photos on police premises immediately following deployment at a number of serious incidents.

“When these allegations of gross misconduct came to light, the Force moved quickly to hold an accelerated misconduct hearing to ensure they are both removed from policing.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Donald Trump to be sentenced on January 10 in hush money trial as guilty verdict upheld

House Speaker Mike Johnson at the Capitol in Washington

Republican Mike Johnson re-elected House speaker after dramatic floor vote

The 31-year-old star died on 16 October after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires

Waiter accused of supplying Liam Payne with cocaine before fatal fall arrested

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Israeli strikes kill at least 42 in Gaza as ceasefire talks to resume in Qatar

Sara Sharif's father, Urfan Sharif, was found guilty of murdering her.

Sara Sharif's father issued chilling warning after 'having neck sliced open with tuna can lid in prison ambush'

Bottles of alcohol on shelves at a bar in Houston

Surgeon general calls for new label on alcohol to warn Americans of cancer risk

Jocelyn Wildenstein has died aged 84

'Catwoman' Jocelyn Wildenstein's cause of death revealed

President-elect Donald Trump has attacked Prime Minister Keir Starmer's green energy plans.

Trump says Starmer is making a ‘very big mistake’ as president-elect blasts UK's energy plans

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen addresses a media conference at the end of an EU summit in Brussels in December

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen has ‘severe pneumonia’

APTOPIX New Orleans Car Into Crowd

New Orleans starts to recover in wake of terrorist attack that killed 14

A 22-year-old woman from Luton has been slapped with a suspended sentence for illegally selling unreleased music by Coldplay and other stars on the dark web, raking in around £35,000.

Dark web hacker who pocketed £42k selling unreleased tracks by Coldplay and Shawn Mendes avoids jail

Britt Allcroft was an English writer, producer, director and voice actress best known for creating the beloved children's television series Thomas The Tank Engine

Creator of much loved eighties children's TV show dies aged 81

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Investigators meet to extract data from black box of crashed Azerbaijani plane

Sheila Fox went missing from Coventry in 1972 when she was just 16 years old.

'A bit late in the day': Family responds after woman missing for 50 years is found alive and well

William Herbert, left, and Olly Mitchell, right, have been named as the two teenagers who died in a horror car crash on New Year's Day.

Pictured: Two teens killed in horror head-on New Year's Day crash

Elderly couple Michael and Heather Newton were tragically discovered in their home in Lilliput, Dorset

Poole 'murder suicide': Elderly couple found dead at home in Christmas tragedy pictured

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exclusive: Jeremy Hunt backs UK troops on Ukraine border as MP says 'only way' to secure ‘sustainable peace’

Exclusive: Jeremy Hunt backs UK troops on Ukraine border, labelling it the 'only way' to secure ‘sustainable peace’
Germany Zoo

Christmas for the elephants as unsold trees fed to animals at Berlin Zoo

'We need a British Elon Musk': Jeremy Hunt backs US-style 'efficiency tsar' to boost UK economy

'We need a British Elon Musk': Jeremy Hunt backs US-style 'efficiency tsar' to boost UK economy
Investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials arrive at the gate of the presidential residence in Seoul

South Korean investigators fail in bid to detain impeached president

Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital following horror A1 motorway crash

Seven-month-old baby dies in hospital following horror A1 motorway crash

Austria Politics

Talks on forming new Austrian government collapse as smallest party pulls out

Flu hospitalisations in England are four times higher compared to a month ago, NHS figures show

Flu hospitalisations quadruple in a month - 3.5 times last year's figure, as experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead
Amber weather warning issued as temperatures dip to -8C with freezing rain and snow set to cause travel chaos

Amber weather warning issued as temperatures dip to -8C with freezing rain and snow set to cause travel chaos
Russia Ukraine War

Trump’s ‘unpredictability’ could help end Ukraine war with Russia, says Zelensky

According to the case report the doctor's body likely did not mount an appropriate response to the tumor cells 'transplanted' from the patient's body

Surgeon 'catches' cancer after operating on patient in first-of-its-kind case

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message
Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News