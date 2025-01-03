Police officer who 'took indecent images of himself' in station and colleague he exchanged 'vile' texts with dismissed

PC Thomas Lightfoot took indecent videos of himself while on duty at Weston Favell Police Station. Picture: Google street view

By Jacob Paul

A Northamptonshire police officer who took indecent images of himself in uniform while on police premises has been dismissed, along with a colleague who he exchanged "vile" WhatsApp messages with.

Former officer, PC Thomas Lightfoot took indecent photographs of himself in police clothing on multiple occasions, including April 3 and April 16, 2024.

In a separate incident on April 8, 2024, PC Lightfoot filmed a video while on duty at Campbell Square Police Station masturbating while in uniform.

He committed the same offence at Weston Favell Police Station on April 19 and May 1, 2024.

A misconduct disciplinary hearing held on Friday heard how PC Lightfoot, along with his colleague PC Robert Rowland, had also exchanged “vile” messages.

In some WhatsApps, they reportedly advocated for the violence against women and children.

They also expressed their approval of stalking women and had discussed a female colleagues’ appearance.

The officers referred to members of the public in a derogatory way and used discriminatory language about people’s heritage, the misconduct panel heard.

The grim messages were exchanged between 2018 and 2022.

They both failed to report each other when they received the messages.

PC Rowland, who received the force’s Response Officer of the Year award in 2021, failed to attend professional standards interviews while under investigation, as did PC Lightfoot.

PC Rowland submitted a letter alleging that he was a "changed man" and said that there was “no point trying to defend himself”.

PC Lightfoot admitted that the accusations amounted to gross misconduct.

Both men did not attend a hearing on January 3, with PC Rowland citing medical issues. PC Rowland resigned from the force in advance but was set to be dismissed.

PC Lightfoot submitted a resignation letter in recent days which has not yet been processed. He was dismissed without notice as a result.

Chief Constable Balhatchet said following the hearing: “As the Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, to hear and read about such vile behaviour, I am disgusted.

“These Officers are a total disgrace to the public of Northamptonshire, this Force and the wider police service. As I have stated before, I will continue to take the strongest possible action to root out people like these Officers, who should be nowhere near the police service.

"The public, and honourable, decent police officers who work hard through their whole careers to serve the public, deserve no less.

"The Officers’ conduct is entirely incompatible with continuing to serve. I have no hesitation in dismissing PC Lightfoot without notice and finding former PC Rowland would have been dismissed.”

Deputy Chief Constable Ash Tuckley said: “You can’t feel anything other than utter revulsion at the deeply racist, sexist and misogynistic messaging that went on between these two individuals over a long period of time on WhatsApp.

"Furthermore, Lightfoot took it upon himself to take indecent photos on police premises immediately following deployment at a number of serious incidents.

“When these allegations of gross misconduct came to light, the Force moved quickly to hold an accelerated misconduct hearing to ensure they are both removed from policing.”