Ali Miraj 12pm - 3pm
Police release CCTV footage amid central London rape investigation
1 September 2024, 12:45
Police investigating reports of a rape in central London have released CCTV footage of a man who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
A woman was walking near Tottenham Court Road Underground Station between 9pm and 11.30pm on December 19 2023 when an unknown man picked her up in a car, the Metropolitan Police said.
She was driven around central London before the car stopped in Long Acre WC2 and the woman was reported to have been raped.
She reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched by detectives in Westminster.
The force have now released CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident.
Read more: Notting Hill Carnival should become ticketed event to prevent violent crime, says former Met detective
Read more: Three children and a man found dead inside Staines homes as police referred to IOPC
Detective Constable Adam Ramsden, based in Westminster, said: "We have been working around the clock to gather as much evidence as we can about the suspect and inquiries are ongoing.
"We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation. He is described as a fair-skinned black man with short hair and freckles."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on social media site X, and quote ref: CAD 5149/27DEC23.