Police release CCTV footage amid central London rape investigation

1 September 2024, 12:45

CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident
By Will Conroy

Police investigating reports of a rape in central London have released CCTV footage of a man who they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

A woman was walking near Tottenham Court Road Underground Station between 9pm and 11.30pm on December 19 2023 when an unknown man picked her up in a car, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was driven around central London before the car stopped in Long Acre WC2 and the woman was reported to have been raped.

A woman was walking near Tottenham Court Road underground station when an unknown man picked her up in a car
She reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched by detectives in Westminster.

The force have now released CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable Adam Ramsden, based in Westminster, said: "We have been working around the clock to gather as much evidence as we can about the suspect and inquiries are ongoing.

"We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation. He is described as a fair-skinned black man with short hair and freckles."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on social media site X, and quote ref: CAD 5149/27DEC23.

