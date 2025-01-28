Exclusive

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign. Picture: Social media

By LBC

Police Scotland have recruited a "kink content" porn creator for its domestic abuse campaign.

The individual - known on his social media accounts as Rossy - appears in explicit content regularly shared on his X profile.

Recent videos shared with his 54,000 followers show him being choked, spat on and slapped.

Another shows him tied up with rope with duct tape covering his mouth - and posting an OnlyFans link he tells users to "enjoy the humiliation".

His bio directs people to a JustForFans account "for more kinky content".

The individual - known on his social media accounts as Rossy - appears in explicit content regularly shared on his X profile. Picture: X

There is no suggestion any of this content is non-consensual or illegal.

But given the specific nature of it - questions are being raised over Police Scotland's decision to feature its creator in its Domestic Violence campaign.

He appears in a video advert shared on TikTok and Facebook by the Force last week urging viewers to recognise that controlling behaviour can turn loving relationships into abusive relationships - and calling your partner names or physically hurting them, can be a form of abuse.

It is unclear if Rossy received compensation from Police Scotland for creating the video.

Police Scotland have recruited a "kink content" porn creator for its domestic abuse campaign. Picture: TikTok

A concerned LBC listener who recognised him, wrote to us: "Much of his content includes videos of choking, strangulation, and other graphic acts that could be considered abusive in nature.

"Alarmingly, he has even made a video discussing his involvement in creating the advert for Police Scotland, which raises further questions about the decision-making process behind this campaign. As a victim of domestic abuse and a gay man living in Scotland, I find this advert deeply troubling.

"This raises serious concerns about the due diligence undertaken by Police Scotland in selecting individuals for a campaign designed to educate and protect people from abuse. It feels hypocritical and potentially harmful to victims of actual abuse who may see this campaign as undermining their experiences.

"I believe this warrants further investigation and public scrutiny, as it sends a conflicting message about the seriousness with which abuse is addressed."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We have been made aware of an issue with our most recent domestic abuse advert. The advert has been removed while we look into the concerns raised.

"All reasonable checks are carried out to ensure our campaigns meet our values of fairness, integrity and respect and our commitment to upholding human rights. We are equally committed to ensuring all communities are confident in reporting domestic abuse to us."