Prestigious medical journal under fire for using 'dehumanising' phrase 'bodies with vaginas'

25 September 2021, 18:22

The Lancet has been criticised for publishing a quote with the phrase "bodies with vaginas"
The Lancet has been criticised for publishing a quote with the phrase "bodies with vaginas". Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

A prestigious medical journal has come under fire for using the phrase "bodies with vaginas".

A female Conservative MP described it as "dehumanising" while a psychologist branded it an "atrocity".

The journal published a paper in its "perspectives" section, entitled Periods on Display, and put a quote on its front cover which read: "Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected."

In the piece, which looks at literature, media and exhibitions focusing on menstruation, the text continues to say "for example, the paucity in understanding of endometriosis and the way women's pain has been seen as more likely to have an emotional or psychological cause, a hangover from centuries of theorising about hysteria".

It has drawn heavy criticism for using the phrase "bodies with vaginas" instead of "women".

Read more: Calling women 'birds' at work is sexist, tribunal rules

Read more: Men using 'mate' not the same as calling female colleagues 'love', tribunal rules

Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price tweeted: "'Bodies with vaginas' I never see dehumanised descriptions of men.

"No wonder women feel diminished at the hands of medical professionals."

Psychologist and author Dr Jessica Taylor said it was an "atrocity" and asked the Lancet "how you gonna play like you care that female bodies and female biology have been excluded from medicine and science WHEN YOU WONT NAME THEM?"

She tweeted: "I would like to hear @TheLancet explain their scientific rationale for keeping the use of the word 'men' 'male' and 'man' when they are refusing to use the word 'woman' 'women' and 'female'. Genuinely, I would like to hear that argument."

Dave Curtis, Honorary Professor at the UCL Genetics Institute and the Centre for Psychiatry, Queen Mary University of London, said: "How completely awful. Just wrote the Lancet to tell them to take me off their list of statistical reviewers and cancel my subscription and never contact me about anything ever again. Absolutely inexcusable language to refer to women and girls."

LBC has contacted the Lancet for a response.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pharmacies have warned of delays to medicine deliveries

Driver shortage: Now pharmacies complain medicine deliveries are being delayed
Canada China

Canadians home after Huawei executive resolves US charges

Angela Rayner said the party "must become the government our nation deserves"

'Time's up - the racket's over': Angela Rayner takes aim at Tories over contract spending
There has been an aircraft accident at Teeside International Airport.

Aircraft accident in Teesside leaves three people in hospital and runway closed
Hong Kong vigil

Hong Kong organisers of Tiananmen Square vigil to disband amid crackdown
Drivers have been picking up jerry cans of petrol as large queues continue.

Drivers pack cars with jerry cans and £30 cap introduced as panic-buyers scramble for fuel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Maajid Nawaz: It's 'wrong' for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage

Maajid Nawaz: It's wrong for Remainers to say 'I told you so' about lorry driver shortage
Panic-buying fuel is 'bad news' for business, petrol station owner tells LBC

Panic-buying fuel is 'bad news', petrol station owner tells LBC
Lord Adonis: 'Brexit red tape' responsible for HGV crisis

Lord Adonis: 'Brexit red tape' responsible for HGV crisis

Angela Rayner spoke to LBC live from the Labour party conference in Brighton

HGV shortage: Govt 'created this crisis' through inaction, Angela Rayner says
Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit

Maajid Nawaz clashes with caller 'pinning' HGV driver shortage on Brexit
Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale about his experience with cancer

Labour MP Wes Streeting opens up to Iain Dale after his recovery from kidney cancer

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London