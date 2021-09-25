Prestigious medical journal under fire for using 'dehumanising' phrase 'bodies with vaginas'

By Will Taylor

A prestigious medical journal has come under fire for using the phrase "bodies with vaginas".

A female Conservative MP described it as "dehumanising" while a psychologist branded it an "atrocity".

The journal published a paper in its "perspectives" section, entitled Periods on Display, and put a quote on its front cover which read: "Historically, the anatomy and physiology of bodies with vaginas have been neglected."

In the piece, which looks at literature, media and exhibitions focusing on menstruation, the text continues to say "for example, the paucity in understanding of endometriosis and the way women's pain has been seen as more likely to have an emotional or psychological cause, a hangover from centuries of theorising about hysteria".

It has drawn heavy criticism for using the phrase "bodies with vaginas" instead of "women".

‘Bodies with vaginas’ I never see dehumanised descriptions of men. No wonder women feel diminished at the hands of medical professionals https://t.co/3zFLlW543j — Jackie Doyle-Price (@JackieDP) September 24, 2021

Tory MP Jackie Doyle-Price tweeted: "'Bodies with vaginas' I never see dehumanised descriptions of men.

"No wonder women feel diminished at the hands of medical professionals."

Psychologist and author Dr Jessica Taylor said it was an "atrocity" and asked the Lancet "how you gonna play like you care that female bodies and female biology have been excluded from medicine and science WHEN YOU WONT NAME THEM?"

She tweeted: "I would like to hear @TheLancet explain their scientific rationale for keeping the use of the word 'men' 'male' and 'man' when they are refusing to use the word 'woman' 'women' and 'female'. Genuinely, I would like to hear that argument."

Dave Curtis, Honorary Professor at the UCL Genetics Institute and the Centre for Psychiatry, Queen Mary University of London, said: "How completely awful. Just wrote the Lancet to tell them to take me off their list of statistical reviewers and cancel my subscription and never contact me about anything ever again. Absolutely inexcusable language to refer to women and girls."

LBC has contacted the Lancet for a response.