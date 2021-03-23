Prince Harry lands new job as chief impact officer at mental health startup

By Harriet Whitehead

The Duke of Sussex has taken up a new role at US professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp.

The company's website on Tuesday had Harry listed as chief impact officer.

This is the 36-year-old’s first formal role since ending royal duties, but Harry and Meghan have also signed multimillion-dollar deals to provide content for Spotify and Netflix.

The Wall Street Journal today reported the royal would take up the "meaty" role.

Prince Harry told the outlet: "I intend to help create impact in people’s lives.

"Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life."

BetterUp was launched in 2013 and provides mobile-based professional coaching, counselling, and mentorship.

BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux said while Prince Harry would not manage employees, he was expected to be a part of all-hands meetings and special company events.

He said: "It’s a meaningful and meaty role."

Mr Robichaux revealed he had started speaking with the royal last year after being introduced through a mutual friend.

In an online bio on the company’s website, it reads: "Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex is a humanitarian, military veteran, mental wellness advocate, and environmentalist.

"As co-founder of Archewell, he is focused on driving systemic change across all communities through non-profit work as well as creative activations."

It adds: "Prince Harry has dedicated his life’s work to advancing causes that he is passionate about. He is the Founder of The Invictus Games, a platform for wounded, injured and sick service personnel to use sport as part of their rehabilitation, as well as Travalyst, a non-profit entity comprised of several of the largest online travel agencies in the world.

"Additionally, he co-founded Sentebale with his dear friend Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, in memory of their mothers’ charitable work in combating the HIV crisis, and serves as President of African Parks, a non-governmental organization focused on protecting Africa’s ecosystems in partnership with local communities and governments."