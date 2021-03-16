William and Harry's first talk after Oprah interview 'unproductive'

Gayle King says she spoke to Meghan and Harry over the weekend. Picture: PA

By Harriet Whitehead

Prince Harry has spoken to Charles and William about his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, but the conversation was 'unproductive', a friend of Meghan has claimed.

TV host Gayle King says she spoke to Meghan and Harry over the weekend and told CBS that they are at least glad they started a conversation.

King, who attended Meghan's baby shower in 2019 and is also close friends with Oprah, said: “Well I'm not trying to break news, but I did actually call them to see how they were feeling, and it's true, Harry has talked to his brother and he has talked to his father too. The word I was given was that those conversations were not productive.”

She added: “But they are glad that they have at least started a conversation. And I think what is still upsetting to them is the palace keep saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, they believe these false stories are coming out that are very disparaging against Meghan, still.”

King also claimed no one in the Royal family has talked to Meghan yet.

She said: “I think it's frustrating for them to see that it's a racial conversation about the Royal Family when all they wanted all along was for the royals to intervene and tell the press to stop with the unfair, inaccurate, false stories that definitely have a racial slant.

“And until you can acknowledge that, I think it's going to be hard to move forward. But they both want to move forward with this and they both want healing in this family. At the end of the day, that is Harry's family.”

READ MORE: Meghan Markle claims member of Royal Family raised ‘concerns’ over Archie’s skin colour

READ MORE: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

During the interview with Oprah the Sussexes made a string of revelations and allegations that covered mental health struggles, racist behaviour, their wedding and their relationship with the Royal Family.

Following the Oprah interview , Prince William had said the Royals are "very much not a racist family".

READ MORE: Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

READ MORE: David Lammy: Meghan and Harry racism debate 'lacks sophistication'

A statement from the palace on the interview said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

READ MORE: Prince Philip, 99, in 'good spirits' as he arrives at Windsor after leaving hospital

Prince Philip, 99, left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London at 10.30am on Monday in a black BMW.

He walked out following a 28-night stay and was helped into the car by an aide.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition."