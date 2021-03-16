Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's hospital after four weeks

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Duke of Edinburgh today left hospital following his longest stay as an inpatient.

Prince Philip, 99, left King Edward VII's Hospital in central London at 10.30am in a black BMW.

He walked out following a 28-night stay and was helped into the car by an aide.

Police had blocked access for vehicles to the private hospital, where Philip has been recovering from a heart procedure.

Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII's Hospital In London. Picture: Getty

The nation's longest-serving consort travelled to Windsor Castle, where he has spent most of lockdown with the Queen for their safety, alongside a reduced household of staff dubbed HMS Bubble.

The couple, who have been married for 73 years, received their first Covid-19 jabs in January.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today been discharged from King Edward VII’s Hospital and has returned to Windsor Castle, following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition."

Philip left King Edward VII's Hospital in a black BMW. Picture: Getty

Philip was admitted to the hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed he was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.

At the beginning of March he was moved to St Bartholomew's Hospital in the City of London for a medical procedure for a pre-existing heart condition.

He returned to King Edward VII on March 5.

Buckingham Palace added: "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him at both King Edward VII’s Hospital and St Bartholomew’s Hospital, and everyone who has sent their good wishes."

Prince Philip was helped into a car by an aide. Picture: Getty

The monarchy was plunged into crisis while Philip was in hospital following the shocking allegations of racism made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their Oprah interview.

Harry and Meghan, who faced calls to postpone the interview because Philip was unwell, accused an unnamed royal - not the Queen nor the duke - of raising concerns about what colour their son Archie's skin tone would be before he was born.

Meghan also told of how she begged for help when she was suicidal, but said the institution gave her no support.

The Queen, 94, said the issues were concerning, but that "some recollections may vary" and the matter was a family one that would be dealt with privately.

Prince William, meanwhile, defended the House of Windsor, saying on a visit to a school in east London: "We're very much not a racist family."

Philip has been treated for heart problems in the past and in 2011 was rushed to hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains as the royal family was preparing for Christmas.

In the serious health scare, he was treated for a blocked coronary artery at Papworth Hospital in Cambridgeshire and underwent a minimally invasive procedure of coronary stenting.

St Bartholomew's is home to Barts Heart Centre - Europe's largest specialised cardiovascular service.

The duke was visited in King Edward VII's Hospital on February 20 by his eldest son, Prince Charles, who made a 200-mile round trip and stayed for around 30 minutes.