Prince William: Royals 'very much not a racist family'

11 March 2021, 11:40 | Updated: 11 March 2021, 12:47

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Prince William has said the Royals are "very much not a racist family" following the bombshell Oprah interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

He told reporters during a visit to an east London school on Thursday that he has not yet spoken to his brother about the programme but "he will do" soon.

It follows controversial allegations made by Meghan and Harry that a member of the Royal Family raised concerns about the colour of their baby's skin.

READ MORE: Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry was 'good enough', royal commentator says

The claims have thrown Buckingham Palace into a spin, with royals and household saying the allegations are being taken "very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately".

William defended the royal family against accusations of racism
William defended the royal family against accusations of racism. Picture: PA Images

The full statement from the palace on Tuesday said: "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

READ MORE: Suits co-star Wendell Pierce brands Harry and Meghan interview 'insignificant' on LBC

The Sussexes' interview unveiled a fractured relationship between Harry, Meghan and the rest of the family.

During the almost two-hour broadcast, aired in the UK on Monday night, the couple claimed that a member of the family - not the Queen or Duke of Edinburgh - made the comment about their unborn son, Archie.

Royal commentator Peter Hunt told LBC that Buckingham Palace "crucially does address the issue of race" but may leave people "disappointed".

He added the couple could find the line "while some recollections may vary" challenging and that it went against Harry and Meghan's "very clear statement".

READ MORE: Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

The interview has sparked a bitter debate online and in the celebrity world, with pop star Beyoncé backing Meghan and thanking her for "courage and leadership".

But former Good Morning Britain co-host Piers Morgan quit his role after a bitter backlash following his comments about why he believes Meghan was not telling the truth.

Harry and Meghan showed 'high degree of honesty' to Oprah, body language expert tells LBC

A body language expert told LBC that Harry and Meghan showed a “high degree of honesty” during their Oprah interview but claims there was “perhaps a little deception” when discussing Prince Charles.

Dr Jack Brown said he saw “a very high sincerity quotient and a very high empathy quotient” in the Duke and Duchess.

But the public have largely come out in support of the Queen, with 36% saying they sympathised with her and the rest of the Windsors compared to 22% support for the Sussexes.

The polling by YouGov also revealed a significant generational divide on the issue, with 48% siding with Harry and Meghan but 55% of over-65s supportive of the monarch.

