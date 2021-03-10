Beyoncé speaks out in support of Meghan Markle after Oprah interview

Beyoncé has spoken out in support of Meghan Markle following the Oprah interview. Picture: PA / beyonce.com

By Nick Hardinges

Beyoncé has become the latest celebrity to speak out in support of Meghan Markle following her bombshell interview with Harry and Oprah Winfrey.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed to the American talk show host that she had been having suicidal thoughts as a working member of the Royal Family.

She also claimed to have received no support after telling Buckingham Palace staff about her anguish.

Meghan and Harry also made stunning allegations of racist comments made about the skin colour of their one-year-old son, Archie, before he was born.

The Palace has since issued a statement saying that the issues raised by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were concerning and would be addressed privately.

With the fallout from the historic interview rolling on through the week, Beyoncé, one of the world's most high-profile celebrities, came out in support of Meghan.

Read more: Serena Williams leads support of Meghan after Oprah interview

Read more: Duchess tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

A message posted on the pop star's website had this to say to Meghan. Picture: beyonce.com

Alongside a picture of the pair meeting in London at the 2019 European premiere of The Lion King, the pop star wrote: "Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

The message of support was posted on the 39-year-old's website on Wednesday.

Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z were warmly greeted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex during the 2019 event.

Meghan and the A-list celebrity shared a hug and the duchess held the singer's hand affectionately before Beyoncé told her: "We love you guys."

The couples appeared to chat about their children, with Jay-Z telling Harry, who at the time was a new father to Archie, to "always find some time for yourself".

Beyoncé and music mogul Jay-Z, 51, have three children together.

Read more: Palace says Royal Family 'saddened' by Harry and Meghan revelations

Read more: Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic: 'Rotten institution needs to go'

It was at The Lion King premiere where Harry was filmed highlighting his wife's availability to do voiceover work to the then-boss of Disney.

The duke was filmed chatting to Robert Iger and told him: "You do know she does voiceovers?"

Iger replied: "I did not know that," before Harry said: "You seem surprised. She's really interested."

Meghan went on to narrate the Disney documentary Elephant.

Other stars that have come out in support of Meghan include Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

Piers Morgan said on Good Morning Britain he did not believe Meghan and ITV has since announced his departure from the show.

If you are affected by any of the above and need emotional support then contact the Samaritans helpline 24 hours a day on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org, visit a Samaritans branch or visit their website.