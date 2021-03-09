Piers Morgan quits GMB after row about Harry and Meghan

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain after rowing about Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said, after a heated on-air discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about Meghan and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement from ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Ofcom also announced on Tuesday it was investigating comments Morgan made during the previous episode of the programme about Meghan's discussion of her experience of having issues with her mental health.

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan's claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family.

His comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind.

The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

During Tuesday's programme, Morgan addressed his comments about Meghan's mental health.

He said: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

"But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

Morgan had stormed off set following the discussion about Meghan with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey.

He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall subsequently said on Tuesday the row was not "manufactured".