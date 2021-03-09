Piers Morgan quits GMB after row about Harry and Meghan

9 March 2021, 18:59

Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain after rowing about Harry and Meghan
Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain after rowing about Harry and Meghan. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said, after a heated on-air discussion about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about Meghan and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

A statement from ITV said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

"ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

Read more: Buckingham Palace says Royal Family 'saddened' by Harry and Meghan revelations

Ofcom also announced on Tuesday it was investigating comments Morgan made during the previous episode of the programme about Meghan's discussion of her experience of having issues with her mental health.

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about Meghan and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey
The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme on Tuesday following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about Meghan and Harry's TV interview with Oprah Winfrey. Picture: PA

The watchdog received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain.

The presenter made dismissive comments about Meghan's claims to have had issues with her mental health during the show.

An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules."

Read more: Meghan Markle claims member of Royal Family raised ‘concerns’ over Archie’s skin colour

Read more: Meghan tells Oprah: 'I just didn't want to be alive anymore'

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says.

"I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report."

Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family.

His comments were criticised by mental health charity Mind.

The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy."

During Tuesday's programme, Morgan addressed his comments about Meghan's mental health.

He said: "When we talked about this yesterday, I said as an all-encompassing thing I don't believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said.

"But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way they should get the treatment and help they need every time."

Morgan had stormed off set following the discussion about Meghan with his colleague Alex Beresford.

Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey.

He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.

"She's entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don't think she has but yet you continue to trash her."

ITV's chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall subsequently said on Tuesday the row was not "manufactured".

Latest News

See more Latest News

The fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Trees felled in quest to rebuild spire of fire-ravaged Notre Dame
General view of books on a bookshelf at Hay Castle at Hay Festival in Powys (Ryan Philips/AP)

The Phantom Tollbooth author Norton Juster dies aged 91

The Pfizer vaccine may be effective against the coronavirus variant that emerged in Manaus, Brazil

Pfizer vaccine may be effective against Brazil Covid variant, study suggests
Kobe Bryant (Stephen Pond/PA)

Kobe Bryant widow can obtain names of police who shared crash photos, judge says
Police tape (Rui Vieira/PA)

Belgian PM flies rainbow flag after killing sparks fear of homophobia motive
The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has introduced a raft of changes to its film ceremony

Nomadland and Rocks lead diverse Bafta nominations with four women up for best director

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal commentator Peter Hunt says the statement will fall short for many people

Buckingham Palace statement on Meghan and Harry 'good enough', royal commentator says
James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle

James O'Brien shows caller how media flipped her view of Meghan Markle
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Meghan and Harry have spoken their truth and we don't want to accept it'
Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller

Our hearts should be bleeding for Harry and Meghan, argues James O'Brien caller
Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC

Police given extra powers for stop and search, Justice Secretary tells LBC
I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

I was racist against my own people, caller tells James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London